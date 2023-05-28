Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

Chelsea and Newcastle will play their final 90 minutes of football this season at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle have already secured a spot in the Champions League next season. However, a win today in London and a loss from Manchester United will see them climb to third place.

Chelsea fans will be happy to see the season end as they currently sit 12th. The only way they can finish 11th is if Crystal Palace who sit 11th lose in their game today against Nottingham Forest and the blues secure all three points against Newcastle. The home side could also finish lower depending on the result for Wolves and West Ham.

Newcastle supporters will remember this season for years to come. Playing in the Carabao Cup final, a top 4 finish and qualification for the Champions League has created a surreal season.

Newcastle fans during final at Wembley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans, on the other hand, have been hoping for this season to finish. Four managers later and a lot of money spent, fans of the blues have not seen their team in a state like this for a while.

Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea will play without Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli.

Reece James had hopes of a return for the last game but after a further problem with his hamstring he will also miss out on this game.

Mason Mount has a possibility to return to the squad in what might be his last game in a Chelsea shirt.

Newcastle

Newcastle also have a list of players unavailable. Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Richie, Joelinton and Joe Willock all set to miss out one the final clash of the season.

Newcastle during training. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Fofana, Hall, Gallagher, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Felix, Madueke.

Newcastle

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Wilsonn, Isak.

Key Players

Chelsea - Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez during clash against Real Madrid. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The January signing has taken to the Premier League incredibly fast. Being a star in this turmoil season for Chelsea and being a solid starter in most games.

The World Cup winner has the potential to become a star at Chelsea and a long-time asset for the side.

Newcastle - Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson during win against Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson has been one of the more in form players for the magpies lately.

The 31 year-old has 8 goals in his last 7 games and will be looking for one final goal, or two, to finish off the season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge - the home of Chelsea.

When is the match?

The match is on Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 16:30 BST.

How can I watch?

This match will not be televised in the United Kingdom.