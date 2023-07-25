Canada v Ireland: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B Preview

Canada will face the Republic of Ireland on July 26, with the two sides set to engage in a fierce battle for points. Neither side was able to record a win in their respective opening match - so three points in Perth could prove to be their final chance to remain in contention for a spot in the round of sixteen.

Bev Priestmann’s side were rather frustratingly held to a goalless draw by Nigeria as they sought to open their tournament record with a bang, but a simply superb performance from Chiamaka Nnadozie ensured the spoils would be shared.

Canada are a rather unpredictable side when it comes to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Having finished fourth in 2003, the North American nation have struggled in recent years - reaching the quarterfinals eight years ago on home soil. Though they’ll try to dismiss it, there is a feeling that this is 'make or break’ for the Canadians on the global stage - and anything other than a win here would make it almost impossible to venture deep into this tournament.

There is very little pressure on the Republic of Ireland though, as they prepare for just their second-ever match at a major international tournament. A slender defeat against Australia last time out will sting, but there were plenty of positives to take from the performance - and ultimately, Steph Catley’s penalty was the difference for the Matildas.

Of course, the controversy surrounding Vera Pauw remains - after The Athletic published a report into alleged abuse and mismanagement during her time in the NWSL. But if the Girls in Green were distracted by the press attention, they did well to hide it with an eye-catching on-pitch performance.

Ireland must avoid defeat if they’re to maintain their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds, as a loss in Western Australia would see them mathematically incapable of escaping from the group. Canada will inevitably be the favourites on Wednesday though, as they head to Perth as the seventh-best side in the world according to the latest FIFA rankings. By contrast, their Irish opponents rank 22nd.

Team news

Canada

While Jessie Fleming was forced to sit out of Canada’s opening fixture, there is optimism that she will be able to return to the matchday squad for their second group stage game. That is likely to be the only change for Bev Priestman’s side, who are expected to line up in an otherwise unchanged formation.

Ireland

Thankfully, Vera Pauw won’t have to deal with any injury-enforced absences. The Dutchwoman is likely to name an identical starting eleven, after impressive performances from the likes of Arsenal’s Katie McCabe.

Predicted lineups

Canada: Sheridan; Riviere, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence; Fleming, Grosso; Rose, Sinclair, Leon; Huitema

Ireland: Brosnan; Fahey, Lo. Quinn, Connolly; Payne, O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, McCabe; Farrelly, Sheva, Carusa

Key players

Canada - Julia Grosso

This is a Canadian side with world-class talent across the pitch - ranging from Kadeisha Buchanan at the back, to the likes of Jordyn Huitema up front. Yet I’m opting to single out Julia Grosso as the player to watch in this team, after a stunning performance against Nigeria last time out.

As Canada struggled against a resolute Nigerian side, the midfield continued to put in a shift - and if there was one player responsible for that, it was Grosso. The midfielder plays her club football in Italy for Juventus, but her career highlight is undoubtedly the winning penalty to seal the gold medals at the postponed 2020 Olympics. She’ll look to be equally as influential throughout this tournament.

Ireland - Katie McCabe

Picking anyone other than Katie McCabe as Ireland’s player to watch would be ludicrous. The Arsenal star has been constantly hyped by the media as this vicious, temperamental midfielder - but there is so much more to her game than her on-pitch scuffles.

Technically speaking, McCabe is one of the best there is across both the male and female game. Her ability to pick out the top corner from distance has been demonstrated throughout the club season, and watching her jink through a crowd of bodies will never get old.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Canada will face the Republic of Ireland at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Western Australia. Typically known as the HBF Park for sponsorship reasons, the ground is able to hold just over 20,000 football aficionados.

What time is kick off?

The action will get underway at 13:00 BST on Wednesday, 26 July - that’s 20:00 for fans watching live in Perth. For the Canadians keen to tune in, the timezones are as follows: 03:00 PT, 04:00 MT, 05:00 CT, 06:00 ET and 07:00 AT.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown on free-to-air television within the UK, with ITV having the rights to this clash. They’ll be showing it live on both ITV1 and their online streaming service, ITVx.

For fans watching in the Republic of Ireland, you’ll need to tune into RTÉ2 or RTÉ Player - and finally, the match will be broadcast on CTV and TSN, or RDS for a French-speaking audience.