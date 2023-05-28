Leeds 1-4 Spurs: Kane inspires Spurs to dominant victory

Leeds United’s Premier League journey came to an end after a 4-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the result, Spurs failed to qualify for any form of European football next season after Aston Villa’s victory over Brighton & Home Albion.

It only took 96 seconds for Harry Kane to fire Spurs in front after great work from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-Min set up the England captain for his first goal of the game.

It then took Spurs 79 seconds from the start of the second half to double their lead with Kane turning provider for Porro, as Leeds were punished after being caught on the counter attack.

Jack Harrison pulled a goal back for Leeds in the 67th minute to give the home fans a reason to cheer. However, less than a minute later, Kane grabbed his second of the game to kill off any hopes of Leeds pulling off a miracle, despite results elsewhere going against them at the time regardless.

Lucas Moura marked his final appearance for the club with a goal in the 94th minute.

Story of the match

Sam Allardyce made one change after his side's defeat away to West Ham last time out, with Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk playing out wide as wing-backs. Jack Harrison played in behind Rodrigo, as Patrick Bamford was ruled out through injury.

Ryan Mason made one change after a defeat to Brentford, as Pedro Porro replaced Arnaut Danjuma. Harry Kane made his 500th appearance for Spurs.

It only took Kane a minute and a half to find the back of the net following great build up play involving Porro and Son to tee up the England captain to put Spurs 1-0 up.

A fantastic cross from Rodrigo in the 7th minute set up a great chance for Robert Koch, who could only put his header wide of the post.

Struijk picked up the first booking of the game after putting a stop to a Spurs counter attack in the 9th minute. Maximilian Wöber became the second Leeds player to pick up a yellow card after a smart turn from Dejan Kulusevski drew a foul from the Austrian.

Leeds created their second chance of the game in the 20th minute as a sweetly struck half-volley from Adam Foreshaw was deflected behind by Davinson Sanchez to keep Spurs’ lead intact.

Fraser Forster tipped over a header from Wober who did well to leap above the rest and meet Harrison’s corner in the 36th minute as Leeds kept pushing for a way back into the game.

A trademark Weston McKennie long throw setup a chance for Rodrigo, but the Spaniard could only fire his header wide of the Tottenham goal shortly before half time.

Porro puts Spurs two goals to the good

Neither side made a change as the second half got underway with Leeds looking to make one final push to stay in the Premier League.

It took Spurs 79 seconds to find their second goal of the game as Harry Kane turned provider for Porro, who rifled home a good finish to the far corner as Leeds United’s run in the Premier League look set to come to an end.

Liam Cooper became the third Leeds player to receive a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Sam Allardyce made a triple change in the 58th minute and introduced Brenden Aaronson, Georginio Rutter and Junior Firpo in place of Struijk, McKennie and Wober respectively.

Spurs made a change in the 66th minute as Pape Sarr replaced Kulusevski. Immediately after the substitution, Jack Harrison pulled a goal back for Leeds after firing a good finish into the bottom left corner to leave Forster with no chance.

Harry Kane restored Spurs’ two goal cushion less than a minute later after a devastating counter attack allowed the Englishman to curl home his 280th goal for the club.

Richarlison and Premier League debutant, Matthew Craig, replaced Son and Yves Bissouma in the 75th minute as Ryan Mason’s side continued to exert confidence in possession of the ball and looked comfortable to see out the victory. Joel Robles produced a good save to deny Richarlison in the 83rd minute.

Harrison was forced off due to a mixture of exhaustion and cramp as he was replaced by Wilfried Gnoto with two minutes of normal time to play.

Lucas Moura was introduced for his final appearance for the club as well as a debut for George Abbott, who replaced Oliver Skipp and Porro in the 90th minute.

Moura would go on to seal his final appearance for the club with a goal in the 94th minute after a dazzling solo run took three Leeds defenders out the game before dinking the ball past Robles.

Player of the match – Harry Kane

The England captain recorded his second season of scoring 30 goals and provided an assist in an instrumental performance to secure his side all three points.

It will be an interesting summer for Spurs fans to see if Kane will see out the last season of his contract or if he will depart the club in the next transfer window in search of European football and silverware.