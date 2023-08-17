Four things we learnt as Liverpool beat Bournemouth at Anfield

It was not the most polished performance from Jurgen Klopp's men, but he won't mind too much as they managed to navigate their way past a tricky Bournemouth side to claim all three points.

After an offside flag stopped Liverpool from going a goal down within a minute, the Reds clearly didn't learn their lesson and the Cherries took the lead properly this time in the third minute through an Antoine Semenyo strike.

After taking a while to get going, Liverpool equalised through a Luis Diaz bicycle kick and then went in front shortly after when Mohamed Salah followed up on his missed penalty kick.

Klopp's side were reduced to 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was harshly given a red for a tackle on Ryan Christie, but that didn't stop them from kicking on and Diogo Jota scored to give them a two-goal cushion.

Liverpool could have easily scored more during this game but at the same time, could have conceded more too, with Bournemouth likely coming away from this a bit disappointed.

Here are the main takeaways from Anfield:

Sensational Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai impressed on his first game last week at Stamford Bridge and his debut at Anfield only made Liverpool fans warm to him more after a man of the match performance.

He was an engine in the middle of the park for the Reds and gave his absolute all, something that will make you very popular on the red half of Merseyside.

Szoboszlai striking the ball at Anfield - (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

His quick feet and trickery won his side a penalty in the first half, before his fierce shot was too hot to handle for Neto in goal and Diogo Jota followed in to score the third.

The Hungarian international certainly looks like he could be a handful for future opponents and once they have an out-an-out defensive midfielder to sit in behind, his full potential could be unleashed.

Defensive stability still required

Watching Liverpool in recent weeks feels very similar to how they played when Klopp first joined the club, very attacking but leaky defensively - or as Klopp himself called it, 'heavy metal football'.

Lining up again with four attackers in the starting XI certainly is exciting for the fans, but just like Chelsea, Bournemouth could have had more than just the one goal.

Sloppy errors in midfield will be punished sooner or later, particularly when there is no recognised holding midfielder to sweep up the mess.

Wataru Endo looked adept when he came on for his short cameo, with the Japanese midfield adding organisation and a calmness to a busy game.

Endo during the match against Bournemouth - (Photo by Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Another player is definitely still required in this area, hence why Liverpool are actively looking, and once they have found that someone, they could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Silky Semenyo

Coming into the starting XI to replace David Brooks, Semenyo’s performance means that he might keep the Welshman out for a bit longer.

His first start for the Cherries began perfectly as he capitalised on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to give the away side the lead.

Semenyo scoring the first goal of the game - (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

His confidence from there on in was sky high, wanting to drive forward with the ball on every occasion and causing Liverpool's defence all sorts of problems.

His positive style of play may not have been enough to take home some points in this game, but it can certainly win Bournemouth some valuable ones if he continues in this vein.

Iraola installing his philosophy

Although they came away without any points, Bournemouth fans should be extremely happy with their sides performance, particularly in the first half.

Manager Andoni Iraola has a clear style of play and likes to get at teams, trying to win the ball as high up the pitch as possible and being aggressive in the press.

Iraola giving instructions from the sideline - (Photo by Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

This style paid off for their first goal but they didn't get much joy from it in the second half, however that doesn't mean it won't work against other opponents who struggle with the press in the future.

It is definitely a system that can earn Bournemouth points this season, with the Cherries likely being safe from relegation if they stick to it and stick with Iraola.