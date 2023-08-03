Third time unlucky?: Everton Season Preview 2023/24

The 2023/24 season is almost upon us and for Everton it looks set to be another year of apprehension and uncertainty.

They kick-off their campaign at home to Marco Silva's Fulham, with the fans optimistic that the noise of Goodison Park can help them get off to the perfect start.

However, the optimism stops there, as financial insecurity and lack of future investment looks set to overshadow the season before it has even started.

How they did last season

For the second successive season, Everton scraped survival by the skin of their teeth, this time only making sure of it on the final day.

They started the campaign with Frank Lampard in charge, but he lasted less than a year in the job and was sacked in January with the club languishing in 19th.

In addition, they lost their star play Anthony Gordon just one day before they found their replacement, with survival specialist Sean Dyche being appointed at the end of the month.

His reign started perfectly, winning his first game 1-0 against the then top of the table Arsenal at Goodison Park.

However, in his remaining 17 games, they managed 18 points, winning just once away from home - a suprising 5-1 victory against a free-flowing Brighton.

A final day win against Bournemouth was needed to secure their Premier League status for another year, with an Abdoulaye Doucouré screamer saving the day and assuring just that.

An emotional Doucoure after securing Everton's safety - (Photo by Tony McArdel/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Outgoings

In terms of outgoings, not much has changed around the football club, with only three players actually accumulating a transfer fee.

They finally managed to shift Italian striker Moise Keane to Juventus for a pretty impressive £25m, but still a price that is certainly a lot lower than his original promise when they signed him from the Old Lady in 2019.

Ellis Simms also commanded a £3.5m fee, potentially rising to £8m, leaving them even shorter in the striking department, while left-back Niels Nkounkou has left for just £1.7m.

The biggest surprise was that they let Connor Coady return back to Wolves after his loan spell at the club, deciding against paying their £4.5m option to buy due to financial difficulties. Coady has since moved to Championship side Leicester.

Other outgoings include Ruben Vinagre (end of loan), while Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies' contracts have all expired.

New signings

Whereas for new arrivals, it seems to be the same old story in this part of Merseyside, with financial constraints making their options severely limited.

So far they have only made two signings, with the big one being the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villareal.

Danjuma poses after signing for Everton - (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

They tried to get this deal over the line back in January and it looked all but done until Tottenham hijacked the move last minute, with the player snubbing Everton and choosing the North London club instead.

But finally Everton have got their man and he is a pacy and intelligent player who is capable of playing on the left or through the middle, but more arrivals are surely a must as they severely lack quality in forward areas.

Their other signing is Premier League veteran Ashley Young, who has moved from Aston Villa following the expiration of his contract at the ripe old age of 38.

Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jarrad Branthwaite have all returned from loan spells away from the club, with the latter being the stand-out player on this list following a successful time at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Manager

Dyche during Everton's pre season - (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

He was brought in mid-way through last season to do a job, and that is exactly what Sean Dyche did.

This will be his first full season at the club, with the owners hoping he can overachieve and defy the odds like he did for so many years at Burnley.

He is known for his defensive style of football, smash-and-grab results and working on a budget, something that Everton might have to rely on with their resources to hand.

He is certainly a manager that demands a lot from his players and won't accept anything but their all, again something which might be needed to inject some life into this underperforming squad.

Strongest XI

(4-2-3-1) Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye; Doucoure, Iwobi, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin

Talking Points

Possible points deduction:

For the third successive year, Everton have returned a loss, taking their total losses to £371.8m. This breaks the profit and sustainability rules that the Premier League have put in place and if found guilty after the pending investigation, could potentially lead to a points deduction - something that would be catastrophic if performances match what we saw last season, with relegation a strong possibility.

Where to find the goals:

Thirty-four goals was all that Everton managed to score last season, the second least in the league, only behind Wolves. They really have struggled to find a Richarlison replacement and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's persistent injuries leaves only Neal Maupay as a recognised striker.

Danjuma does have the ability to play up top, but Everton fans will be crying out for at least one goal-scorer to come into the club before the window shuts on September 1st.

Shambolic away record:

Everton only managed one win away from home last season under Dyche, a stat that almost cost them their Premier League status. If they want to survive again this season, they definitely need to start picking points up on the road, or else their new £500m stadium might have to accommodate Championship football in the near future.

Expected finish - 16th

This certainly is a tricky one to predict for Everton due to a number of reasons.

They have a reputable manager who knows how to get out of relegation battles and set his team up to be resolute and hard to beat.

However, their recruitment so far just isn't enough, with the lack of quality and squad depth a considerable worry ahead of the season.

But, due to newly-promoted Luton and Sheffield United having the lowest-quality squads on paper, it is likely to be a free for all for that final relegation spot, but we think Everton might have enough to stay up.