Tottenham 4-0 London City: Spurs cruise past London City Lionesses to secure first win

First half goals from Ria Percival, Alanna Kennedy and Rosella Ayane put Tottenham Hotspur in cruise control before half-time.

Angela Addison scored the fourth goal of the game to secure their first win in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup game this season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win over London City Lionesses will help to restore some self-belief and confidence ahead of big clash against Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.

It was another defeat for London City Lionesses as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign.

Story of the match

Tottenham Hotspur took the lead in the 12th minute when Ayane’s low cross was parried by London City Shae Yanez into the path of Percival, who fired the ball into the roof of the net.

London City almost equalised when Alli Murphy’s long-range effort from 30 yards just bounced off the top of the woodwork.

The home side extended their lead after Kennedy’s free-kick went straight into the bottom left corner and past Yanez.

On 35 minutes, Ayane calmly slotted the ball into the net followed by a lovely through ball from Kit Graham.

Moments before half-time, Graham comes close to get into the scoresheet as her low effort hit the back of the post and Kennedy managed to get the follow-up was kept out by keeper Yanez.

The visitors had a goalscoring opportunity through Juliette Kemppi who played through on goal but Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Becky Spencer tipped the ball over the net.

The away side were lacking ideas going forward and lost momentum.

In the closing stages, Lucy Quinn played a fine pass to Lucia Leon, who went the keeper and hits the frame of the crossbar from a tight angle.

With eights minutes remaining, the hosts managed to get their fourth goal of the game when Angela Addison volleys the ball into the roof of the net after meeting Ashleigh Neville’s long-cross.

Takeaways from the match

Tottenham back into their rhythm and playing free-flowing football

Tottenham were struggling to score goals so far in the Women’s Super League. They have scored twice (through an own goal and Anna Filbey scoring in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City). The home side scored four goals from four different goal scorers. The early goal proved to be massive for the home side to take control of the game and found their rhythm.

Spurs played with high intensity in the first half and showed sparks of creativity in the final third which opened a lot of goalscoring opportunities. It was the same case in the second half. Spurs head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros highlighted today’s 4-0 as an opportunity to be more dominant and physical both with and without the ball. There were four different goalscorers today and clearly showed that this side are not over-reliant on their strikers to get them goals. They can get goals from midfield and in defence as it can eased the pressure away for the strikers. With Alex Morgan on the verge of making her debut soon, it was the right time to rekindle their form and built some fierce competition for places in different positions.

The game plan was spot on and both head coaches remain hopeful that this Spurs can start to build this momentum in the upcoming games. Building a level of consistency and momentum is so important in football especially when they want to be fighting for the top spots.

Player of the match

Gemma Davison – Gemma had a fantastic performance as a winger/wing back and clearly showed that she is enjoying her football at Tottenham. She played with a lot of confidence and self-belief. In many occasions, Davison was able to cut past defenders, breaking up play and getting into goalscoring opportunities. The 33-year-old deserved a goal today as she was so vital for the team going forward through her link up play with her fellow midfielders. Also, the opposition were not able to cope with her during the whole game.