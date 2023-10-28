Brighton vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping to get the better of his counterpart Marco Silva for the first time in his managerial career, when the two go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon.

The Italian will be looking to out behind his side's three-game winless run in the league, their last win coming on September 24th as they beat Bournemouth 3-1. The Seagulls sit in seventh place after a mixed start to their season, where they've found it hard to juggle participation in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League, alongside their numerous injury issues.

The Cottagers have also had a rather shaky start to their Premier League campaign. They come into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night, whilst Albion will be full of confidence after they dispatched Dutch giants Ajax on Thursday night in Europe.

The concern for Marco Silva comes at both ends of the pitch. They've leaked goals, conceding 17 so far, and have also failed to replace the heights hit by Aleksander Mitrovic, who departed for Saudi Arabia in the summer. In the opening nine games of this season, Fulham have only found the back of the net on six occasions.

This could set us up for an entertaining battle on Sunday, as Brighton, who are still missing key defensive options, have conceded ten goals in their last three league matches.

Team News

Brighton and Hove Albion

The Seagulls came through their 2-0 victory on Thursday unscathed, and will have not fresh injury concerns coming into this tie.

Solly March, who was stretchered off with a knee injury during last week's lost against Manchester City, will, according to Roberto De Zerbi, be missing in action for a "long time." As will Danny Welbeck, he was also substituted early in that game with a muscle issue.

Pervis Estupinan (thigh) has been back out on the grass at the training ground this week but this fixture will come too soon for both him and Tariq Lamptey (muscle).

Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso (both knee) remain sidelined.

The visitors will again be without defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo (groin) and Issa Diop (thigh), meaning that Calvin Bassey will be given a chance to make amends for his mistakes on Monday night alongside Tim Ream at centre back.

Kenny Tete is still in the treatment room with a groin injury, as is Adama Traore with a muscle issue.

Likely lineups

Brighton and Hove Albion

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gross, Gilmour; Fati, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Fulham

Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Willian; Jimenez.

Key players

Brighton and Hove Albion: Joao Pedro

Off the back of a goal in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, Joao Pedro will be crucial if Albion are to pick up their first victory in the league in over a month.

Despite scoring four times in three games on the European stage, the Brazilian has only hit the back of the net twice and recorded one assist in 480 minutes of Premier League action since his move from Watford in the summer.

De Zerbi will be looking to his £30m man to provide creativity and a goal threat if he is selected to start in the role behind Evan Ferguson when the team sheet are handed in on Sunday.

Fulham: Willian

Yet another Brazilian to look out for on the pitch when these two sides clash. Willian has two goals and two assists from five previous starts against the Seagulls.

He was a bright attacking spark and Fulham's most dangerous forward in a discouraging performance when they were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday; recording 0.15 expected assists (xA), winning four fouls and making three key passes.

If Willian is on his game again on Sunday, he could get some luck down the left-hand side for Marco Silva's men a he looks set for an exciting battle Joel Veltman.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger will also have to be prepared to get back and help out defensively, as the Dutchman will look to join in with Brighton's attacking play at every possible opportunity.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Brighton's American Express Stadium

What time is kick-off?

The game will be kicking off at 14:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game has not been selected for live television broadcast in the United Kingdom. Highlights will be available later in the day, on the BBC'S Match of the Day 2 programme.