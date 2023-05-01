Leicester 2-2 Everton: Rollercoaster relegation battle ends with a point each

The points were shared at the King Power Stadium as Leicester drew 2-2 with Everton in a crucial relegation six pointer.

The away side took the lead early on as Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty that he won before goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead before half time.

But in the second half, Alex Iwobi equalised for The Toffees and despite both sides pushing for a point it finished in a draw.

The result could have been so different had James Maddison scored his penalty in first half injury time, but the save from Jordan Pickford changed the game.

The result sees Leicester jump up to 16th place in the Premier League just one point outside the relegation zone while Everton remain in 19th place, one point from safety.

Story of the Match

Leicester manager Dean Smith made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Elland Road last Tuesday. One of these changes was enforced with striker Kelechi Iheanacho picking up an injury on Tuesday. He was replaced by Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy with Luke Thomas and Wilfred Ndidi also coming in to replace Victor Kristiansen and Tete.

Everton came into the game on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle in midweek but manager Sean Dyche made just two changes to the side who played.

Captain Seamus Coleman returned to the side in place of Ben Godfrey and Amadou Onana could only make the bench after being ill and was replaced by James Garner.

In an effort to motivate their team, the players were met with a wall of noise as they walked out at the King Power Stadium with plenty of scarves and flags being waved in the home end ahead of this relegation six pointer.

The opening few minutes of the game were very frantic as both sides tried to settle into a highly pressurised game. And it was The Toffees that got off to the better start with Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iverson forced into a spectacular save from Alex Iwobi in the first five minutes.

In 2023, Leicester had conceded first in 15 of their 16 games and the pattern continued in this game. Just before the quarter of an hour mark a shove from Timothy Castagne into the back of Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the referee no choice but to give a penalty.

Calvert-Lewin stepped up to take the penalty and put the ball straight down the middle to put Everton ahead.

But the lead for the away side was short lived. Just seven minutes later, Youri Tielemans whipped a free kick into the box that was nodded on to Caglar Soyuncu at the back post who half volleyed the ball into the net for his first goal since October 2021.

The equaliser lifted the noise level inside the stadium as the home fans started believing again and it wasn't long until Leicester were ahead. A through ball from James Maddison cut through the heart of the Everton defence and Vardy ran onto it, rounded Jordan Pickford and put Leicester 2-1 ahead.

Every goal dramatically changed the picture at the bottom of the Premier League as it went in and as the half wore on it was a fast paced end to end affair.

Everton will count themselves unlucky to be behind at the break as they had a number of good chances to equalise. Iverson again had to pull off another spectacular save from Dwight McNeil who shot from eight yards out before Calvert-Lewin hit the ball right at Iverson from two yards out and the ball bounced away.

Calvert-Lewin will be pleased that his miss wasn't more costly when he saw Leicester immediately counter attack through Vardy but who this time saw his shot hit the bar.

A nasty injury to Coleman, who was only just making his return from injury, saw him stretchered off just before half time.

Leicester miss a penalty

And the big amount of injury time gave Leicester enough time to win a penalty from a handball on a Harvey Barnes cross but Pickford saved Maddison's effort that went straight down the middle.

The second half carried on in much the same way as the first half did with a high tempo frenetic feel to it as both sides were desperate to win.

And the game took another turn just ten minutes into the second half as Alex Iwobi equalised for Everton from the right hand side of the box and made it 2-2.

Neither side wanted to settle for a draw and both sides really pushed forward hoping to find the goal that would give them three vital points.

And both sides had chances with Vardy having a couple of chances to score including when James Tarkowski cleared his header off the line.

And the home side had their keeper to thank with Iverson making two more very good saves in the second half from Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure to ensure that the game finished level.

Both teams were clapped off the pitch at the end by their fans and despite being disappointed with the result, fans will take heart at their teams performance to give them hope they can remain in the Premier League.

Player of the Match - Daniel Iverson

In a 2-2 draw it can seem strange to pick a goalkeeper as your Player of the Match but Leicester do have keeper Daniel Iverson to thank for making four outstanding save during the course of the game to keep Everton from scoring.

At just 25 years old, he has come in to replace Danny Ward at a difficult time of the season, but has shown why his manager has faith in him to help keep Leicester up.