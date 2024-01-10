Burnley vs Luton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2024

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: Charlie Taylor of Burnley in action with Jacob Brown and Carlton Morris of Luton Town during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 3, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The term 'must-win' is an understatement for both sides in this relegation six-pointer between 19th-placed Burnley and 18th-placed Luton Town, who are just four points apart in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards will sense that this is a chance to steer the visitors away from the drop zone following impressive form over the Christmas period which saw wins over Newcastle and Sheffield United.

The brutality of the Premier League means that Vincent Kompany’s side must grab a win on Friday night, otherwise the daunting thought of relegation will edge nearer.

Burnley will have to harness the Turf Moor atmosphere to change their fortunes after just two wins in seven during December.

As difficult fixtures approach the hosts in the coming matches, this fixture will surely prove to be tension-laden.

Team News

The Clarets are assessing whether left-back Charlie Taylor will be available after he sustained a shoulder injury in the FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Additionally, Lyle Foster (ankle) will be assessed and might be unavailable after he was substituted at half-time against Spurs last Friday.

Burnley are also expected to be without Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) and Luca Koleosho (knee) after the 19-year-old was ruled out long-term following an injury last month.

Sander Berge is available after serving a suspension in the FA Cup after the red card against Aston Villa.

A positive for the home side is that Jordan Beyer may become available again after a thigh injury saw him miss the previous match. James Trafford is expected to be the starting goalkeeper.

This means that Vincent Kompany may opt to pair Jacob Bruun Larsen with Zeki Amdouni for the game, whereas Ameen Al Dakhil is the favourite to start in place of Taylor.

The only player to leave for the African Cup of Nations is Issa Kabore for the away side.

Carlton Morris (calf) is the freshest injury concern for Rob Edwards after coming off in the FA Cup against Bolton Wanderers, however, the striker is expected to be available.

Long-term absentees include Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke and Dan Potts. There is no return date for club captain Tom Lockyer who is continuing to recover following his cardiac arrest at the end of last month.

Likely Lineups

Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Al Dakhil, Zaroury, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Amdouni, Bruun Larsen.

Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Brown, Townsend, Adebayo.

Key Players

Nullifying the Luton attack will be crucial if the hosts want to take three points on Friday. Dara O’Shea is at the heart of the Burnley defence that has conceded the second most in the Premier League this season.

The Irish centre-half produced a colossal display to keep the prolific Tottenham Hotspur defence quiet in the FA Cup and will be seeking to do the same.

However, he is likely to face the towering, menacing presence of Elijah Adebayo who will undoubtedly be ready to pounce on any loose balls in the Burnley box. O’Shea will have to be defensively resilient to keep Luton out.

Luton - Ross Barkley

A large reason for the turnaround in form for the Hatters this season has been due to the introduction of Barkley into the central midfield role.

The 30-year-old has acted most prominently as a deep-lying playmaker but at times has adventured forward to contribute in the final third, such as his goal in the defeat to Arsenal in December.

If this game is searching for a moment of creative magic, the visitors will likely be looking to the senior figure of Ross Barkley to produce.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Turf Moor, the home of Burnley who host this fixture.

What time is kick-off?

After a late reschedule, the game is set to start at 19:45 BST on Friday the 12th of January 2024.

How can I watch?

The fixture is live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Meanwhile, the game will be broadcast in various countries around the world.