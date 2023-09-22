Burnley vs Man United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

Burnley secured their first point of the season on Monday night away at Nottingham Forest and will now be looking to build on that after a difficult start to the season. Manchester United have also endured a tough start to the campaign, losing three of their first five league games.

Erik ten Hag saw his United side completely outclassed by Brighton in the 3-1 defeat last weekend, which was a glaring indictment of where the two sides are currently at. The loss at Old Trafford on Sunday was followed up by a 4-3 Champions League away defeat to Bayern Munich midweek, with the result somewhat flattering United given it never felt as though Bayern were in real danger of not taking the three points.

Both sides will be desperate to turn the corner after negative starts and Vincent Kompany would no doubt love to get one over United, having spent the majority of his career at rivals Manchester City. For United, it is an opportunity to take off some of the pressure that is mounting for their manager.

Team News

The big news for Burnley is that they will be without South African striker Lyle Foster after he needlessly got sent off for an off the ball incident captured by VAR in the draw with Forest. Foster has started the season well, with two goals and one assist in the league, so will be a big miss up front for the Clarets.

Aside from Foster, Vitinho is expected to miss the game through injury. Other than that, Kompany has an almost full squad to choose from. Summer signing Mike Tresor made his debut on Monday night and will be pushing for a bigger involvement on Saturday.

United are enduring something of an injury crisis to add to their woes. The good news, though, is that Ten Hag has hinted that there is a chance some players who have been absent could return when his side make the short trip to Burnley.

In his pre-match press conference, the Dutch manager suggested that Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have a chance of being involved following spells on the sideline, whilst summer loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could recover in time to make the squad.

Antony remains absent from the squad due to ongoing off-field issues and Ten Hag also confirmed that Jadon Sancho will not be in the squad again at the weekend. The former Ajax boss said that it "depends on him" when asked if Sancho will play for the club again.

The bad news for a struggling defence is that Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia will all miss the game through injury.

Likely Lineups

Trafford; Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni

Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martínez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho

Key Players

Burnley - Zeki Amdouni

With Foster set to miss the next three games due to his red card for violent conduct, the goalscoring responsibility will likely fall to Zeki Amdouni. The Swiss international signed in the summer from Basel and scored his first goal for the club against Forest on Monday.

In his short time at Turf Moor so far, the 22-year-old has tended to play as a second striker or in an attacking midfield, role but he should now be given the responsibility of leading the line. Last season, Amdouni finished the joint top scorer in the Europa Conference League with seven goals so he certainly knows where the goal is; his five goals in five games for his country further evidence of this.

If the Burnley side can provide Amdouni with service then he will surely fancy his chances against a United defence that is in disarray having conceded seven in the past week.

Just as Amdouni must step up for Burnley, it is now time for Hojlund to make himself the undisputed starting striker at United. The Dane has been managing a back problem since signing from Atalanta in the summer but has now started the past two United games.

Centre-forward has been a problem position for United for a number of seasons, with the likes of Edison Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo short-term fixes and Anthony Martial never fulfilling his potential. If they are to be successful, they need a striker who they can rely on to regularly find the back of the net and the hope is that - given he is just 20 - Hojlund can be that man for many years to come.

After netting his first goal in a United shirt in midweek, Hojlund should relish the prospect of facing a Burnley defence that has conceded 12 in their four league games.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Burnley have the home advantage, with the match being played at Turf Moor.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch on TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 7:00pm.