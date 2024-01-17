The first Women's Super League game week of 2024 brings us a London Derby, as Rehanne Skinner faces her old club, Tottenham, as manager of West Ham for the first time.

Both sides had contrasting emotions in the FA Cup Fourth Round too as they look to start off their 2024 with a positive result, and points in the WSL.

Tottenham Hotspur completed a brilliant comeback against Championship side Sheffield United on Sunday, to book their place in Round 5.

Goals from Sophie Haywood and Jessica Sigsworth put The Blades in cruise control, but a double from Bethany England levelled the game up, before Rosella Ayane delicately put Spurs into the hat for Round 5, with a wonderful lobbed finish to complete a dramatic comeback in the 96th minute.

West Ham went the whole nine yards against Chelsea, eventually falling short in extra-time despite a spirited performance.

Viviane Asseyi gave The Hammers the lead on the quarter of an hour mark and Skinners team held on until the 70th minute, when Mia Fishel levelled up proceedings for Chelsea which forced extra time,

The Blues' quality in the first period of extra time showed, with Erin Cuthbert and Sjoeke Nusken sealing a 3-1 win for the reigning FA Cup holders.

Team News:

West Ham United:

Both Shelina Zadorksy and Katrina Gorry made their debuts for West Ham at Kingsmeadow, with Canadian Zadorksy managing the full 120 minutes and Gorry playing three quarters of the initial ninety minutes, before being withdrawn.

Fellow January signing, Kristie Mewis didn't appear at Kingsmeadow, with that being atributed to either match fitness, or sticking with her partner, Sam Kerr following the Australian's ACL injury sustained two weeks ago.

Mackenzie Arnold made her first start for the Hammers since mid November, which is certainly set to be a massive boost for West Ham's survival hopes.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Much like their opponents, Tottenham welcomed key players back from injury, whilst bedding in new signings in their FA Cup fixture against Sheffield United.

Evelina Summanen made her return from injury, playing the first 45 minutes before being replaced by Angharad James at the break. Fellow Finn, Olga Ahtinen made her return from injury too just after the hour mark, with the midfielder setting up Spurs' late winner and being voted Player of the Match on her return.

On the new signing front, Charli Grant played the full quantity of game time, at both left and right back, with the Australian defender coping fairly well, in her first game in England.

Matilda Vinberg also made her Spurs debut, making a solid impact in the middle of the park in her Spurs bow.

Spurs were also boosted with further good news, as Robert Vilahamn confirmed on Thursday afternoon that trio, Amy Turner, Grace Clinton and Martha Thomas will be available for selection after missing the Cup win last weekend.

Predicted Line ups:

West Ham United:

Arnold (GK), Cooke, Tysiak, Zadorsky, Shimizu, Gorry, Snerle, Hayashi, Smith, Asseyi, Ueki. (3-5-2).

Tottenham Hotspur:

Votikova (GK), Grant, Bartrip, Summanen, Neville, Bizet, Ahtinen, Graham, Naz, Thomas, England. (4-4-2).

Key Players:

West Ham United - Riko Ueki.

The 30 cap Japanese international, Riko Ueki who signed for West Ham in the summer, may not have plucked up the sort of numbers that fans would have expected from her, with only three goals this season, but her relentless pressing and energy, can only stand Skinners side in good stead.

Having started all of West Ham"s 10 WSL games, with an average of 83 minutes a game, she is a guarantee of a 7/10 each game, steady and will give everything for her team mates.

She combined nicely with fellow striker, Asseyi against Chelsea in the Cup and will need to be at her best, to fire the Hammers to a derby day victory over Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur - Olga Ahtinen

26 year old Finnish midfielder, Olga Ahtinen has slotted back in the side seamlessly following her MCL injury which ruled her out of the latter part of the opening half of the league season.

Her assist for the added time cup winner showcased her true quality. She lifted the ball superbly over the Blades' defence, perfectly weighted into the path of Ayane to complete the comeback which was just the type of precision Spurs have been lacking since the Finns injury.

Alongside her attacking talents, she averages 6.8 ball recoveries per game too, showcasing her defensive prowess in the middle of the park too.

Whilst it may take her a while to get back up to full fitness, her return couldn't have been more timely for Robert Vilahamn's Spurs side.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur at Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday 21st January 2024.

What time is kick off?

The match will get underway at 6.45pm.

How can I watch?

For UK Viewers, this game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.