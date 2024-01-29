Roberto De Zerbi described Brighton’s upcoming trip to Luton Town as ‘one of the most important games of the season’ as his Seagulls side travel to the 18th-placed side in the Premier League.

In a press conference that saw him touch on many subjects, De Zerbi was full of praise for his players after an outstanding 5-2 FA Cup win over Sheffield United but warned of keeping concentration ahead of a busy week.

The Seagulls also host Crystal Palace in a hotly-anticipated match at The Amex this Saturday, so there was plenty to probe the Italian about in a revealing 30-minute discussion.

Looking ahead to Luton

Since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, much has changed for many sides.

Brighton thumped Luton 4-1 at The Amex on the opening day to give the newly promoted outfit a real baptism of fire, but with the Hatters going on to impress many onlookers since, there is much trepidation now ahead of a trip to Bedfordshire.

“In football, there are no easy games,” said De Zerbi.

“I think playing in Luton’s stadium is one of the toughest games in the Premier League this season.”

With Kenilworth Road regularly packed out after Luton’s promotion, there is a good argument to support De Zerbi’s argument in this respect.

There have been some notable results as the Hatters have welcomed established giants of the division, and the atmosphere has regularly been praised by pundits.

“[Luton] have a great intensity, especially at home,” said De Zerbi.

“People think Brighton have to win, and it is normal if Brighton win in Luton, but in football, there aren’t games that are so easy and if you want to win you have to push until the end.”

“Arsenal and Manchester City won at the end of the game and I watched both games and they were very, very difficult games for both teams,” De Zerbi added.

“For us, I think it is one of the most important games of this season. We have to win, we want to win to prepare [well] for the next game – the derby at home.”

Going coy on Kiernan

A significant talking point going into De Zerbi’s press conference was the rumour that Brighton are interested in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old has bagged nine goals and nine assists in the Championship this season and was reported by The Athletic to have a £30 million price tag put around his neck, which Brighton were trying to negotiate down.

When the speculation was put to him, De Zerbi had little to say except to praise a close ally.

“I don’t know anything about [Dewsbury-Hall]. I know him as a player, he has great quality but it is not my business speaking about other players.

“Especially in [Leicester manager] Enzo Maresca’s case, he is my friend, so I want to be correct with him.”

Reports surrounding Dewsbury-Hall are closely tied to Leicester’s ongoing move for Stefano Sensi, who they are anticipated to sign from Inter Milan in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Whether or not Sensi’s move could enable a switch for Dewsbury-Hall remains to be seen, but it will be a rumour to keep an eye on before the window shuts on Thursday night.

Praise for the youngsters

After Brighton’s big 5-2 win at Sheffield United, De Zerbi was asked about the performance levels of those who have nailed down starting spots this season.

With Joao Pedro scoring his first career hat-trick on Saturday, for example, there was much interest in his development.

“Joao Pedro’s DNA is that of a top player, and we try to help him to progress and become better,” said De Zerbi.

“It is not just the coaches, but the other players [that improve him].

“The dressing room of Brighton is great because if you can learn watching your teammates, watching what Pascal Gross does or what Lewis Dunk, Welbeck, Veltman, Webster, Milner, Lallana, there are a lot of examples and if you are smart, if you are a good guy, if you have a good behaviour you can learn from these players.”

It was not just Pedro who came in for praise, with young Facundo Buonanotte also showered with plaudits following his stunning goal just 14 minutes into the FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Having made great strides recently, it was asked whether Buonanotte was thriving off close instruction or whether more fluidity was helping his game.

Evidently, a manager who played in his position could be of use.

“I am still a number 10, and I don't want to move my players with a joystick,” said De Zerbi.

“On the pitch, they have to know what their teammate can do, they have to know the characteristics of the teammate closest with them. And they have to speak only one language.

“After that, there are the moments where the player decides, the choice is [down to] the player inside of the clear organisation.”

Tactical development

Having typically played with a 4-2-3-1 formation since he took charge of the Seagulls, De Zerbi took the unorthodox step of employing a 3-4-3 against Sheffield United.

This trick worked to great effect, and after previous struggles against teams that sit deep, it was something that De Zerbi was asked whether he would use again.

“Maybe tomorrow we can change it [back to 4-2-3-1] because Pervis Estupinan and Tariq [Lamptey] are available to play,” said the Italian.

“When I decided to play with three at the back, we had no wingers and we had no full-backs, but now I think we can we can change depending on the game, depending on the first 11, depending on my head.”

“Because Igor is playing very well, when we play with three at the break we can keep more balance, we can keep more control of the game. And I like a lot of playing in this way. Maybe next month, we change everything but at the moment I think is the right solution,” De Zerbi added.

With Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood both unfamiliar with their wing-back roles despite strong performances against the Blades, it was also asked how important their natural roles are.

“I think it's not important, the tactical disposition,” said De Zerbi.

“I think the most important thing in our style of football is to keep the principles, to keep the idea to keep the ball, first of all because without the ball we can't play.

“If you play three at the back, four at the back, two at the back, one midfielder, two number 10s or three number 10s, nothing changes if the principles are the same.”

Coupled with this news, De Zerbi also confirmed that Ansu Fati would not make his comeback for the Seagulls in the forthcoming two games.

“I think no. It’s a risk and we can’t afford to take a risk in the second half of this season,” said De Zerbi.