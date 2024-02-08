Luton Town will host Sheffield United this weekend, in a game which is the definition of a six-pointer.

After securing three wins from five, The Hatters have given themselves a fighting chance to survive. They sit one point outside of the drop zone but have a game-in-hand over every team below them. Finding their shooting boots has been key in this uptick. Luton have scored eight goals in their last two games.

On the flip side of things, Sheffield United prop up the Premier League table with ten points. While performances have had more heart since the arrival of Chris Wilder in December, The Blades are still winless in the league in two months. Defensive struggles seem to be going nowhere for United. They have conceded 15 goals in their last five games.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Luton currently have one of the much shorter injury lists in the league. The brilliantly named Marvelous Nakamba has been out since November after suffering a knee complication when on international duty for Zimbabwe. He isn't expected to be back until May. Nakamba started every game in the league until he picked up his injury, and so Rob Edwards will be hoping that the midfielder recovers well.

Returning sooner will be Mads Andersen. The Dane picked a "nasty" hamstring injury on September 16th, in Luton's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. He could be part of the squad on Saturday, although is very unlikely to start.

Embed from Getty Images

Finally, club captain Tom Lockyer is recovering at home following his shocking collapse against Bournemouth which stunned the football world. There has been no talk of a possible return date, and rightly so. It was his second collapse in less than a year.

United have had a real problem with injuries all season. Long-term injuries still stop Chris Basham, Daniel Jebbison, and John Egan from making match-day appearances, just to name a few

More recently, new signing Ivo Grbić was only able to play 52 league minutes for Blades before suffering a nasty collision which has ruled him out. The goalkeeper, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid, will have to miss Saturday's game as he is required to take 12 days rest because of concussion safety rules. If the game was being played on Sunday, then he would be eligible.

Embed from Getty Images

Sheffield United's top goal-scorer for the season, Oli McBurnie, could possibly make a return to action after being hampered by a tight calf recently. Rhian Brewster is eligible again after serving his suspension following his red card against West Ham United.

Likely Lineups

Luton Town:

Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Morris; Adebayo

Sheffield United:

Foderingham; Norringhton-Davies, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Bogle; Souza. Brooks; Brereton-Diaz, McAtee; Osula

Key Players

Embed from Getty Images

Adebayo has scored just over a quarter of Town's goals this season (28.1%). His tally of nine means that the 26-year-old has scored more than the likes of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden. Confidence is high for the Englishman. He's scored four goals in his last two games.

The centre-forward has a habit of being in the right place at the right time during goal-mouth scrambles. Additionally, his height of 6'4 plays into Luton's set-piece strengths. They have scored the third most set-piece goals in the Premier League this season, with ten out of their 26 goals coming from dead-ball situations.

Interestingly, out of all the current Premier League teams, Sheffield United is the club that Adebayo has faced in his career the most. After five games against The Blades, he has only lost once.

Embed from Getty Images

Since signing on loan from Villarreal, Brereton-Diaz has scored a league goal every 89 minutes for United.

The Chilean international has been superb in the glimpses we've seen of him. Nursing him back to full sharpness is a current priority for Chris Wilder.

The tricky left-winger will be looking to get the better of Amari'i Bell who has had to adapt to playing at right-back (as opposed to left-back), following the defensive shuffle caused by Lockyer's absence. If Sheffield United are to get anything from this fixture, it will likely come from Brereton-Diaz exploiting Bell's inexperience in the right-back position.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Kenilworth Road. Luton have won just three of their 11 home games this season, while Sheffield United are yet to win away. The last time United won at Kenilworth Road was in a thrilling 3-6 victory, all the way back in December 1994.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch this game?

Taking place during the 3 pm blackout, viewers in the UK will not be able to watch this game live. Local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.

The best way of watching the game though? Be there at Kenilworth Road.

Embed from Getty Images