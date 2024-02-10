Arsenal travel to face West Ham, knowing that they need a win if they are to stay within two points of the league leaders, Liverpool.

The Hammers are suffering their worst form of the season currently, having failed to win any of their last six matches in all competitions.

It’s a different tale across the capital, however, where Arsenal have won their last three games, and are coming off of an emphatic 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend.

There is cause for optimism among the West Ham faithful, though, as they have not lost against the Gunners in their last two meetings - a run which they will be very eager to extend.

For David Moyes’ side, a win would put them at the heart of the race for European places while, for the visitors, three points here could well lead them to the title come May.

Team news

Moyes has confirmed that Michail Antonio will be absent for the game against Arsenal, as the Jamaican international nears a return from a knee injury, having trained just twice in the last three months.

Lucas Paqueta is a major doubt for the game, with the Brazilian expected to be: “a week or two away from returning,” according to his manager.

Alphonse Areola is expected to be available again despite his early substitution against Man United amid concerns over a possible head injury.

Mikel Arteta continues to be without Jurrien Timber, as the Dutch defender continues to recover from a serious knee injury, though the 22-year-old is said to be making positive progress.

Fabio Vieira remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a groin issue, and will continue to be out of action for a number of weeks.

Thomas Partey will also be absent, having suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the latest of several injuries for the Ghanian midfielder.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt, having been substituted at half-time against Liverpool with a calf issue, but Arteta has eased fears, saying: "We’re hopeful we’re going to have a few back."

Having only just returned from the Asian Cup, Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt, but it is thought that the Japanese defender will at least be able to make the bench.

Gabriel Jesus also remains a doubt, as he nears a return from a knee injury that saw him sidelined for the Liverpool game.

In a boost for the Gunners, Arteta confirmed that there are no concerns regarding Bukayo Saka: "He’s been recovering this week, and he looks OK."

Likely line-ups

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Palmieri; Alvarez, Soucek; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Havertz

Key players

He has long been regarded as one of the best summer signings in the Premier League and, when you see him play, it is really no wonder why.

The English midfielder has amassed 11 goal involvements in the Premier League alone so far this season, as well as averaging almost five ball recoveries and just over two key passes per game, showing his versatility in midfield.

Up against former Hammer Declan Rice, Ward-Prowse will need to be on top form if West Ham are to take anything from the game.

Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli

While he started the season in perhaps difficult form, Martinelli has found an electric vein of form now, and has scored three goals in Arsenal's last three games, and has looked a constant threat in attack.

The Brazilian averages close to two shots per game, as well as a very respectable 86% passing accuracy per game.

The Gunners had long been struggling with goals this season, which makes the 22-year-old's return to form all the more important for Arsenal, especially if they want to beat West Ham.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the London Stadium, West Ham's home stadium.

When is the match?

The match is on Sunday 11th February 2024, and kickoff is at 14:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.