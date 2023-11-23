Manchester City vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

Manchester City host Liverpool in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with both sides occupying the top two spots in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side are one point clear of Liverpool, a position we have all seem many times before, with the Reds trying to challenge City for the league once again.

The treble winners didn't go into the international break the way they would have wanted, with a 4-4 draw at Chelsea putting a halt to their three game winning streak.

Jurgen Klopp's men will come into this game rather frustrated as they have to play in yet another early kick-off, making this the third time in a row this season after the immediate conclusion of the international break.

Frustrations may also grow if Liverpool fail to beat City as the Reds haven't won in the league at the Etihad since 2015, back when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge of the Sky Blues.

A win would see Liverpool leap-frog City in the league and occupy top spot, depending on the result in the Arsenal game on Saturday evening.

Team News

Manchester City:

The big news City fans are waiting for concerns the fitness of their top goalscorer Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian forced to miss their Euro qualifier against Scotland due to an ankle problem - a reoccurring injury to the one he sustained against Bournemouth only a few weeks prior.

However, the golden boot winner has been spotted in training, suggesting he will be ready for Saturday.

Ederson (foot), Nathan Ake (knock), and Sergio Gomez (ankle) will also need a late assessment, while Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (thigh), John Stone (thigh) and Mateus Nunes (unfit) are all set to miss out.

Liverpool:

The Reds will also have to make some late calls, with Ryan Gravenberch (knee), Joe Gomez (knock), Curtis Jones (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) close to return, with all featuring in training this week.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) will certainly miss out, while the South American trio of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister will need quick check over due to their travels, with the latter returning from suspension.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Akanji, Rodri; Doku, Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Key Players

Manchester City - Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku in action against Chelsea - (Photo by James Gill/Danehouse via Getty Images)

The Belgian has certainly hit the ground running since his £55.5m move from Rennes in the summer, registering seven goal involvements in nine league games.

He is pacy, energetic and direct, traits that his opposing full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold consistently struggles to handle, making this match-up mouthwatering.

At just 21, getting into this Man City side is special, but getting in ahead of the £100m Jack Grealish is something else, showing that his manager clearly sees something world class in him.

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez in action against Brentford - (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Uruguayan certainly has his critics but on the red half of Merseyside, he is only adored by the fans.

He brings chaos but also at times composure, with the striker registering six assists this season, all for his forward partner Mohamed Salah.

He also comes into this game in great form having scored three times over the international break, as well as grabbing an assist against Brentford before going away.

Due to Nunez travelling back from South America, as well as Liverpool having a wealth of attacking options, it is unsure to whether he will start in this clash. However, he is a danger whenever he plays, despite the amount of minutes he receives, making him a key player to watch.

Match Details

Where is this game being played?

This match is being played at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 PM (GMT) on Saturday 25th November.

Where can I watch the game?

Despite being an early kick-off, this game will be shown on Sky Sports rather than TNT Sports. Therefore, you can watch it live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League.