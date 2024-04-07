Jurgen Klopp said he was “absolutely fine” with Liverpool allowing Arsenal to claim first place in the Premier League table after his team could only draw 2-2 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will count these as two points dropped as they failed to capitalise on their dominance and only had Luis Diaz’s goal to show for their first-half efforts.

A mistake by centre-back Jarell Quansah allowed Bruno Fernandes to equalise with a lob over goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from the centre-circle before Kobbie Mainoo put the home side ahead with a fine strike.

Mohamed Salah would salvage a point for the visitors when he struck an 84th-minute penalty but the failure to beat United rankled with Klopp.

“The feelings are obviously mixed,” he said. “I’m happy with a lot of parts of the game, being 1-0 up at Old Trafford and having a 15-0 shooting stats [in the first half] is incredible. We should and could have been calmer and clearer in moments.

“It [league position] matters after 38 matchdays. People and our supporters as well will tell us now we need to better our goal difference and go for that — that would be the dumbest thing we could do. We are who we are and we are how we are and that’s why we are in the race. I’m absolutely fine with that.

“We are fine with our situation. I wish we had more points, but I’m absolutely fine and over the moon actually that these boys brought us into that situation. The same boys who missed today a few chances are the boys who brought us 71 points.”

Arsenal now lead the title race on goal difference, with the North London club also having to face an away trip to Old Trafford. However, Klopp does not foresee United offering his side a helping hand when they face Mikel Arteta’s side on the penultimate weekend of the season.

“Probably if we are still around then it would be great but Arsenal is a good football team and if they [United] play like they did today Arsenal will win that game, I’m 100 per cent sure,” Klopp said.

“I’m really sorry to say it, but we should have won both games and didn’t. That’s our fault.”

Ten Hag: 'We have to improve'

This result means Erik ten Hag has maintained his unbeaten home record against Liverpool having defeated them in the league last season and in the FA Cup quarter-final last month.

The United manager was largely pleased with how his team responded to going behind and being largely dominated in the game.

“First half we lost the duels and our decision-making in the half spaces, we weren’t quick enough,” he said.

“We encouraged the team at half-time to win those duels. We didn’t take advantage in the first half and the second half we did. We needed a moment in the game to punish a mistake of Liverpool, but that got us back in the game.

“It [their second goal] was a very good team goal, a goal from out of the game plan, so I’m very proud the team could transfer this in the way we did to get the ball to the far-side half-space and then switch and then that finish was brilliant.”

Ten Hag was also impressed with how 19-year-old Willy Kambwala performed on just his second league start for United. The teenager was drafted in after further injuries to United’s defensive cohort.

“The decision? Old soldiers die and new have to come in. Already a long time he has been training with us and his progress is amazing during training, we didn’t have any doubt,” Ten Hag said.

“We were convinced he could do the job, I’m very pleased he could do the performance. It’s another signal and message for Manchester United has high potential.

“If you have more players available, especially in the backline where we have had 27 combinations over the course of the season, the future will be very good.”

Although United claimed a point and sit in sixth place, eleven points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, it was the third time in a week that they had allowed a victory to fall out of their grasp late on.

“It’s very disappointing when you put yourselves three times in the week in a winning position just before the end of the game, but then drop points,” added Ten Hag.

“We have all seen some poor decisions. All three games had poor decisions and not every time the same players. We have to improve. The sooner the better.”