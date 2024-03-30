Kristoffer Ajer scored a dramatic last gasp equaliser to cancel out Mason Mount's goal just minutes prior and help Brentford to a crucial point against Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.

The Bees asserted their dominance throughout with countless chances for Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoanne Wissa but they just could not find a way to score.

Toney and Bryan Mbeumo both hit the woodwork as it looked like it just was not going to happen for the home side.

Mason Mount scored his first goal since December 2022 which looked to be the ultimate smash and grab goal for Manchester United but thankfully for Brentford, they equalised moments later to secure a deserved point.

Mason Mount scores v Brentford (Justin Setterfield via GettyImages)

Story of the match:

Manchester United arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium with high spirits following their recent triumph over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. In contrast, Brentford found themselves in a challenging position, with just one win in their last nine league games.



The game kicked off with both teams aiming to assert dominance early on. The first notable opportunity came for Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes unleashed a low-driven effort from outside the box, narrowly missing the target. However, Brentford quickly responded, with Ivan Toney and Mads Roerslev creating their own chances.



Despite the efforts from both sides, the early stages saw a lack of clear-cut opportunities, with long-range attempts from Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot failing to trouble the opposition. Brentford started to gain momentum, with Keane Lewis-Potter coming close to breaking the deadlock, only to be denied by Raphael Varane.



As the first half progressed, Brentford applied pressure, with Ivan Toney and Vitaly Janelt coming agonisingly close to scoring. Manchester United struggled to find their rhythm, with Brentford's relentless attacks keeping them on the back foot.



The second half began much like the first, with Brentford dictating play and winning early corners. Despite Manchester United showing glimpses of threat through Fernandes and Dalot, Brentford looked more likely to score, with Yoanne Wissa and Ivan Toney testing the United defence.



As the game approached its final stages, Brentford continued to push for a breakthrough, with Wissa and Lewis-Potter coming close to scoring. However, it was Manchester United who broke the deadlock against the run of play, as Mason Mount found the back of the net with a confident finish, assisted by Casemiro.



Just when it seemed Manchester United would secure all three points, Brentford responded instantly, with Ivan Toney setting up Kristoffer Ajer to restore parity with a clinical finish.



Despite late drama and chances for both sides, including a rattling of the crossbar by substitute Bryan Mbeumo, neither team could find a winner, and the match ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.



In conclusion, it was a closely contested encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium, with both teams showcasing determination and resilience. While Manchester United will be disappointed not to secure the win, Brentford will take positives from their spirited performance against a formidable opponent.

STATS:

This was the first time Brentford had managed over 30 shots in a Premier League game in their history.

game in their history. Mason Mount scored his first goal for over 14 months with his last coming in 2022 against Bournemouth.

Ivan Toney's assist was his first since returning from his football ban in January.

Player of the match: Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney v Manchester United (Clive Rose via GettyImages)

Despite not finding the net, Toney was superb for Thomas Frank's side. He was a constant threat firing multiple shots towards the United goal. He was unlucky not to score. The Englishman hit the post in the first half and the crossbar in the second. He even saw a really tidy finish disallowed as he was caught narrowly offside. Thankfully, he was rewarded for his solid performance with a wonderful assist which helped Brentford secure the point.