Everton clinched back to back Premier League wins for the first time in 2024 as Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to cap off an excellent defensive display.

The Toffee’s defeated their Local rivals for the first time since Carlo Ancelotti was the manager back in February 2021.

Everton are now eight points clear of the relegation zone with four games still left to play.

Liverpool find themselves three points behind Arsenal who sit in top spot meaning Jurgen Klopp’s team will now need to rely on other results in order to go back ahead in the title race.

Story of the Match

Sean Dyche made two changes from last week’s win at home against Nottingham Forest as Ashley Young moved to bench for Ben Godfrey and James Garner replaced Andre Gomes.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the 3 -1 win at Fulham last week as Ibrahima Konate came in for Jarell Amorin Quansah. The three man midfield was completely overhauled when Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones replaced Ryan Gravenberch, Waturu Endo and Harvey Elliot. Up front it was Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah who replaced Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

The Merseyside derby was lit up straight away when Alisson was given a yellow card for bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin inside the box and Everton were awarded a penalty in the 6th minute. However, Liverpool were let off the hook as Calvert-Lewin had made his run too early and was ruled offside following VAR intervention.

Calvert-Lewin nearly put Everton in front when he connected with a cross from James Tarkowski, but his back post header was hit straight at the Brazilian number one.

After a series of threatening set pieces from the home side, they eventually forced their way into the lead following some pinball mayhem in the Liverpool box. The ball eventually landed at the feet of Jarrad Branthwaite as he some managed to sneak it under Allison at the back post and the goal was allowed to stand despite another VAR check for offside.

Jarrad Branthwaite celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool then had the chance to hit back immediately when Nunez was one versus one with Everton’s keeper, but he hit his shot straight at the legs of Jordan Pickford.

Everton then had another scare soon after as their left back Vitaliy Mykolenko fell awkwardly inside the box and was in clear agony having twisted his ankle. However, after several minutes of treatment he managed to get back to his feet and return to action.

Liverpool looked determined to equal the scoreline before the break as they opened up the Everton defence with Darwin Nunez playing in Luis Díaz at the back post, but his shot denied by the right leg of Pickford.

Everton finished the first half deservedly in front as despite Liverpool’s dominance over possession, it was the Toffees who had created the more threatening chances. However, a pair of quick fire saves from Pickford were crucial to keeping Everton in front going into half-time.

Liverpool fired of an early warning sign towards their relegation battling neighbours at the beginning of the second half. Virgil van Dijk found himself unmarked in the penalty box from a corner, but his header was hit straight into the arms of England’s number one.

Following a back and forth ten minutes to start the second half, it was Calvert-Lewin who doubled Everton’s lead. The Englishman beat Trent Alexander-Arnold aerially at the back post from a corner, his ensuing header then thumped hard towards the ground and into the back of the net.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring his side's second goal. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz came agonisingly close to getting one back for Liverpool when he cut inside from the edge of the box and released a right footed shot towards the far corner. His effort then cannoned off the inside of post as Pickford was left flat footed and Everton clung onto their two goal lead.

However, Everton closed out the game fairly comfortably with Liverpool failing to make any real threat on Pickford’s goal for the remainder of the second half. Thus meaning that the 6 time European Champions fell behind in the title race as Everton boosted their survival hopes.

Player of the Match: Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite was excellent at the back as his side kept a clean sheet against their title challenging neighbours. The English defender also became the first Everton player to score against Liverpool since Demarai Gray in a Premier League home loss back in December 2021.

The 21 year old has been in excellent form for the toffees all season with his performances being a crucial factor if Everton manage to avoid relegation.