Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2024

Coming off the back of a humiliating loss against Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a reaction from his players when Crystal Palace make the trip to the north west on Sunday afternoon.

It doesn't get much better for Oliver Glasner's side. They were defeated by Manchester City last week, and have only one once since the Austrian manager made his debut in the dugout at Selhurst Park in late-February. They have picked up two draws and three losses in the five games since. The Eagles have recorded zero wins on the road since they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on 4th November.

The hosts lost at their 'fortress' for the first time in 34 games - their last home league loss came against Leeds United in November 2022. A 97th-minute winner from Crysencio Summerville saw Jesse Marsch's side pull off a shock result.

The visitors last beat Liverpool in 2017, with the victory coming at Anfield. A brace from Christian Benteke was enough for the three points. This win sparked the beginning of Liverpool's sixty-eight game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League.

Team News

After heavily rotating his side in midweek, it is expected that Jurgen Klopp will make wholesale changes to his starting eleven on Sunday.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota all returned to training earlier in the week. The Brazilian goalkeeper was the only absentee from Thursday's matchday squad out of the quartet, with Diogo Jota the only one to pick up minutes as the Reds chased a comeback.

19-year-old Bajcetic, who was an unused substitute in the Europa league, made his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a half-hour cameo for the Under-21s, who beat Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford on Friday in Premier League 2.

Klopp says he will need to be "more careful" with Trent Alexander-Arnold on his return from a knee problem.

Joel Matip is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL rupture, whilst Thiago Alcantara (groin) remains out.

Oliver Glasner confirmed that Michael Olise is closer to making a return to the starting lineup in his press conference on Friday afternoon at Copers Cope.

Jairo Riedewald could make a return to the squad, whilst the head coach says that Marc Guéhi should be available for selection in the closing weeks of the season.

“We have no new injuries, but Jairo is coming back. He trained the whole week with us and he could be in the squad on Sunday," Glasner explained.

Chris Richards is targeting a return before the end of April, whilst Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle) and Cheick Doucoure (achilles) are all unlikely to feature again this season.

Likely Line-ups

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Henderson; Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Lerma, Mitchell; Hughes, Wharton; Ayew, Eze; Mateta.

Key Players

The Argentinian playmaker has been in fine form recently.

Having joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, Mac Allister found it tough at the start of his Liverpool career but in recent weeks, he has been the difference maker for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He has registered three goals and four assists in his last seven appearances, and has been a crucial figure in securing victories over Luton Town and Sheffield United, when his side appeared to be struggling at times.

With ability to unlock defences, and casually score wonder-goals, the former Brighton man will be crucial to his side picking up a result at home on Sunday.

The 27-year-old joined from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for just £6.8 million in January, and has hit the ground running in a red and blue shirt so far.

So crucial to a Glasner system, which focuses heavily on wing-backs being able to contribute at both ends of the pitch, this is exactly why the Colombian is one of the first names on the Crystal Palace team sheet at the moment.

Having featured in nine Premier League appearances to date, only winning a sole game, he has rested one assist so far, and was one of the few bright sparks in the side when Roy Hodgson's reign as Head Coach came to an end.

Likely to be playing up against Luis Diaz, who is in red hot form at the moment, on Sunday at Anfield, Munoz will also have to be defensively alert for the entire ninety-minutes. His fellow Colombian international has registered thirteen goals and four assists so far this season, with eight of those contributions coming in his last ten appearances.

When the visitors launch counter-attacks, which we are sure they will, Munoz can be the key driving force. Possessing great pace and strength, his ball-carrying abilities are incredibly underrated, and if given the opportunity to go two versus one against Andy Robertson, it could potentially cause issues for Liverpool.

In the latest international break, we saw Munoz at his very best. In Colombia's 1-0 win over Spain at West Ham's London Stadium, he scored an incredible volley, after a swift counter-attack from his nation.

Last time out

Jurgen Klopp's side left it late, but came from behind to pick up all three points when the two sides met in December.

With Palace on top in the opening stages, Odsonne Edouard was brought down by Virgil van Dijk and the hosts were awarded a penalty. Upon inspection from the VAR, Andy Madley was sent to the monitor to able s own verdict, and he overruled his original decision due to a foul by Will Hughes on Endo in the build up.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta gave the hosts the lead just three minutes before the hour mark. Referee Andy Madley was sent for another on-field review, and opted to give Palace a spot kick this time around, for a foul against the Frenchman. He stepped up and confidently dispatched past Alisson from twelve-yards out to send his side into an unexpected lead.

The visitors, backed by a sold-out away end for the early kick off, knew that they had to find a way to turn the contest around. With just under fifteen minutes remaining, Jordan Ayew was controversially sent for an early shower after receiving a second yellow card, and this sparked the beginning of Liverpool's comeback.

Mohamed Salah's deflected strike wrong footed Sam Johnstone, securing his two-hundredth Liverpool goal and an equaliser for his side, before a late winner sent the away end into sheer pandemonium. Substitute Harvey Elliot received the ball from Salah, travelled inside before lashing an effort towards goal. His strike squeezed past Sam Johnstone to win the game for the Reds in added time!

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Anfield.

What time is kick off?

Kick off for this tie has been set for 14:00 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

The clash has been selected for live television coverage by Sky Sports as part of their 'Super Sunday'.