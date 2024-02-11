Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained their push for domestic glory with a hard-fought victory against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Anfield.

Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watching on. ((Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The majority of people expected a Liverpool triumph from the off, considering both sides' current standings in the league table.

However, the Reds came out of the blocks relatively slowly, and the Clarets managed to create some fairly good chances but failed to convert, which eventually proved costly as Liverpool came out 3-1 winners in the end.

Here are four key takeaways from the game.

The Reds' incredible firepower

The trio of forwards helped the Reds maintain their standing at the top of the Premier League with three quality headers.

A precise header by Diogo Jota following a textbook Trent Alexander-Arnold corner was the first goal scored by the Liverpool trio.

Next up was Luis Diaz who through himself towards the front post to expertly direct Harvey Elliot's low cross into the back of James Trafford's net, putting the Merseyside outfit into a 2-1 lead.

Last to finish the scoring was Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez, who found himself on the end of another cross by Elliot but, with the ball behind him, managed to adjust himself and put the ball in the back of the net.

The hosts managed to generate 25 total shots, with 10 of them being on target, and Jota, Diaz and Nunez all managed to get on the scoresheet, which now brings the total to 22 goals in eight games since the Egyptian winger went away for AFCON.

Although Mohammed Salah is highly regarded as Klopp’s go-to man in the attack, and rightly so, with the current form the Liverpool attack is showing, it may give the German manager something to think about regarding the future line-up.

Burnley’s positive start

Liverpool knew that they needed to show a positive reaction following last week’s loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, but at first, it did not seem like they were going to produce one.

Burnley continued to grow in confidence as the first half continued to wear on, which resulted in a late-headed equaliser from Irish international Dara O’Shea.

Kompany’s team seemed to have stuck to the initial game plan as his side looked to cause the Merseyside outfit problems, but at the same time, they also looked equally capable of suppressing Liverpool’s threat by carving out chances early on in the game.

Klopp did make it clear to everyone that the former Manchester City centre back's side was not going to be an easy blow over his side and was far better than their points tally for the season would suggest, and they certainly did back up that view.

As the season goes on, a return to the Championship next season for Burnley looks increasingly likely, but the Reds made them look like a side that could cause a lot of team trouble in the process.

Harvey Elliot shines off the bench again

It may have gone under the radar a bit, but Elliot is having an impressive campaign so far considering he is predominantly used as a 'super sub’ type player.

The 20-year-old came off the bench at halftime to replace Alexander-Arnold and contributed to everything that the Reds produced offensively, even assisting Diaz and Nunez’s goals.

The young Englishman created the moment that put the ball on a plate for Diaz and then put the game to bed by assisting Nunez following a cross from the right side.

The 20-year-old would most likely prefer to be in the starting line-up from time to time but he seems to have a knack of making things happen when he is needed the most.

With Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, estimated to be out injured for a couple of weeks and Elliot being in good form, this could be another case of a selection dilemma.

Burnley's woes in front of goal

Although the score may tell you that Liverpool played well throughout the tie, that certainly was not the case, especially in the first half.

The Clarets managed to penetrate the Reds' defence on multiple occasions, especially in the first 45 minutes, but spewed their opportunities, which eventually came back to haunt them.

In particular, Chelsea loanee Datro Fofana missed two big chances to bring Burnley level, with one of them seeing his shot thwarted by Klopp’s second-choice goalkeeper, Irish international Caoimhin Kelleher.

Not long after that, Nunez scored the third and ultimately took the game out of Burnley’s hands.

To put it into context, Burnley managed to take a total of nine shots at Kelleher’s goal, four of which were registered as big chances, but they only managed to score once.