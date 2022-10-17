Iran World Cup 2022 Preview: Underdogs in the making?

the Iranian national team is pictured during a friendly football match between Iran and Syria at the Azadi stadium in the Iranian capital Tehran on March 30, 2021

The World Cup is just weeks away, and Iran will be looking to cause an upset under the Qatar sun.

The Asian side are in Group B at the World Cup, alongside Wales, USA and England. Iran are the firm underdogs within a tough group, but know they will want to make history, and become the first ever Iranian team to qualify for the knockout stages.

Manager, Carlos Queiroz, will be turning to the likes of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi when their campaign kicks off on the 21st of November against England.

Qualification Path

Iran took part in the AFC Second and Third Round during their qualification for the World Cup.

The second round took place from the 5th September 2019 to 15th June 2021. Iran were placed in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Iran won six of their eight matches, allowing them to finish top of the group with eighteen points from a possible twenty-four. This came as no surprise to journalists around the world, because Iran were the clear favourites to qualify from the second round.

Due to their success in the second round, Iran were placed in Pot 1 for the third round draw alongside Japan. They were placed in Group A alongside South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The top two from Group A automatically qualified for the World Cup, so Iranians had high hopes for their country.

The matches took place from the 2nd September 2021 to the 29th March 2022.

Iran produced a run of fine performances to finish top of the group on 25 points. They comfortably qualified alongside South Korea for the World Cup, with the United Arab Emirates eleven points adrift of second place. This meant that they qualified for their third consecutive World Cup for the first time in the countries history.

Historical Performances

Iran have had a forgettable run of matches at the World Cup. In their first experience on the biggest stage, Iran secured just one point in their group, after a 1-1 draw with Scotland. This meant that they finished bottom of the group in Argentina.

At the 1998 World Cup, they secured their first ever win in the tournament. They beat USA 2-1 in Lyon, thanks to goals from Hamid Estili and Mehdi Mahdavikia. It was a monumental moment for the country, however it did not stop them from getting knocked out of the group stage. Defeats to Yugoslavia and Germany meant they finished third in Group F.

At the 2006 World Cup, Iran had a miserable few weeks in Germany. They finished bottom of Group D with just one point. The country was comprehensively beaten 3-1 and 2-0 by Mexico and Portugal retrospectively. Meanwhile, they could only muster a 1-1 draw to Angola in Leipzig.

Iran returned to the World Cup eight years later in 2014. They were placed in Group F alongside Argentina, Nigeria and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The country fought valiantly, but were only able to finish on one point. Iran were cruelly denied a point against Argentina, when Lionel Messi scored a 90+1 minute winner in Belo Horizonte.

Iran's most successful tournament took place in 2018 when they finished with four points in Group B. They were placed alongside Morocco and international football giants Spain and Portugal. In their opening match, a 90+5 minute winner from Aziz Bouhaddouz laid the foundations for a 1-0 win over Morocco. Whilst in their final game, they secured a 1-1 draw with Portugal thanks to a 90+3 minute penalty from Karim Ansarifard. Despite finishing third, it was a successful tournament for the Asian country, especially due to their passionate display against Portugal.

Continentally, Iran have won three Asian Cup championships in 1968, 1972 and 1976. Their first major honour in 1968 was meaningful, because they hosted the tournament and won the group by three points ahead of Burma. In 1972, they beat South Korea 2-1 in the final. Whilst in their most recent success, Iran beat Kuwait 1-0 in their capital city of Tehran.

Iran will be hoping to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in their history in Qatar, but know they will have to be at their best to stand a chance.

Player to Watch - Medhi Taremi

The Porto striker has been in sensational form this season. Currently, the 30-year-old has nine goals in thirteen matches (transfermarkt). However, this is not a sudden rise in form for the striker. Over his career, the forward has scored 150 goals in 297 matches (transfermarkt). Last season was Taremi's best season, as he scored twenty league goals for Porto.

Chances will be limited for Iran against the likes of England and Wales, but Taremi's efficiency will provide an effective outlet for his country. Standing at 6ft 2in, he will be able to outmuscle the likes of Eric Dier in defence. Due to their limited quality, it is likely that the Asian country will be forced to play counter-attacking football, therefore Taremi's strength and quality will be ideal for Carlos Queiroz's side.

It could be argued that Taremi may struggle without impressive playmakers around him. At Porto, he has the likes of Wenderson Galeno, Otavio and Pepe surrounding him. However, for Iran, his options in attack are much more limited, with Jahanbakhsh likely to provide the most dangerous threat alongside him.

Expected Lineup

Hossein Hosseini; Moharrami, Kanaani, Majid Hosseini, Safi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Azmoun; Jahanbakhsh, Ansarifard, Taremi

Iran's Sour History with USA

Iran have had a long, sour history with the United States of America. Since 1995, the USA have had an embargo on trade with Iran, however tensions between the countries have worsened in recent years. In 2015, the USA led successful negotiations which limited Iran's nuclear program.

Under Trump's administration, citizens of Iran were temporarily banned from entering the USA, which led to no direct flights between the countries. In 2019, USA deployed troops in the Persian Gulf, after they received intelligence about Iran threatening US forces. Meanwhile, in 2020, the two foes were on the brink of war after USA killed a top Iranian general, forcing Iran to respond with missiles towards US bases in Iraq. This shows the severity of tensions between the countries in recent years, however those involved in the match have suggested it will not interfere with their performances.

USA coach Greg Berhalter previously said: "I think it is about soccer at the end of the day and the best sign of friendship that you can make is competing hard on the field, in a fair way and that is what the World Cup is all about."

Previous Iran manager, Dragan Skocic, added to this and said: "I am thinking only about football and not exterior things. I hope that football makes a good contact and good relationship between people and that is what people expect of sport."

The managers have suggested they are not thinking about political and military differences between the countries, however there is no doubt that their sour history will play an impact. Both countries will be determined to earn the bragging rights when they face one another on the 29th of November.

Prediction

Iran will face a tough challenge in Group B, however they have shown they are no pushovers in previous years. England are the clear favourites to finish top of the group, but the Asian side will fancy their chances against Wales and USA.

Unlike in 2018, Iran will struggle to pick up a win, but their chances of earning at least one draw are high. Lots of pressure is on Wales to perform in their first World Cup since 1958, therefore Iran will be able to play the underdog card, and secure at least a point in Group B.