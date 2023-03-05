Paul Fairclough names provisional England C squad

For those that are unaware of England C, it is the national football team that represents the Three Lions at non-league level.

And manager of 20 years, Paul Fairclough has named his provisional 25-man squad ahead of hosting Wales C on 21st March.

Altrincham's J Davidson Stadium will act as the venue for the international fixture, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

The side includes one player from each Vanarama National League club, with the addition of Worthing goalkeeper Harrison Male too, who plies his trade in the National League South.

Goalkeepers

Fighting for the number one shirt are Wealdstone and Oldham stoppers, Sam Howes and Magnus Norman, plus Mackrel Men 'keeper Male.

A combined total of 25 league clean sheets are boasted by the goalkeeping department, and despite all three oozing quality between the sticks, Howes may just have the upper edge, for his key part in an unlikely Stones playoff charge.

Defenders

Solidity at the back is one thing that Fairclough's side will enjoy, the likes of Aldershot's Tyler Cordner and Halifax's Jesse Debrah providing that defensive stability.

Vincent Harper's inclusion is no surprise at all, with the left-back having impressed for Eastleigh throughout the season, even popping up with a few goals too.

Filling in at right-back is Gateshead performer Kenton Richardson - the 23-year-old's versatility in defence could prove a huge advantage to the Three Lions, while Dagenham's Harry Phipps has qualities in midfield, as well as his natural centre-half position.

Dan Gallagher makes history for Dorking, as the centre-back becomes the first ever Wanderer to be selected for England C, completing the backline.

Midfielders

The midfield department offers flair and talent in depth, with six of the nine chosen appearing for top-half National League teams.

Southend stand-out Gus Scott-Morriss is guaranteed to impress, while Ryan De Havilland and Josh Lundstram, respectively of Barnet and Altrincham, also gain their first international callups.

Another to be selected for the provisional squad is Woking's James Daly, who has eleven goal involvements to his name this season, across 31 games.

Solid in the centre of the park for Chesterfield, Darren Oldaker has company in James Vennings, such an underrated Bromley star, yet still hasn't found the back of the net in 2022/23.

One man who has got himself on the scoresheet twice in the league is Olly Dyson, of York City, who are fighting relegation along with Yeovil Town - it is Matty Worthington who has stood out among the rest there, and departs for the Three Lions team in a couple of weeks.

To conclude the midfield, Maidstone's left-footed goalscorer Regan Booty could grab himself a place in the team, should he recover from injury quick enough.

Forwards

You can look at the Non-League Lions' 25-man squad and speculate all you like, but one person you can't overlook is National League top scorer Macaulay Langstaff.

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Notts County man has been compared to the like of Erling Haaland recently, with his current mammoth 32 goal tally just seven off an all-time divisional record.

Langstaff will play alongside Sam Dalby of Wrexham, who narrowly pip Notts to top spot as it stands.

The brilliance in abundance in this attack continues, as Solihull Moors star player Joe Sbarra records a second consecutive call-up, his eight goals and four assists this campaign clearly catching the eye of his international boss.

Naturally a winger, Boreham Wood's Dennon Lewis will too be thrilled of his inclusion, as will fellow attacker Cameron Wilson, who is looking to lift his club, Scunthorpe United out of the dreaded drop zone.

The final two to make the cut are Torquay top scorer Aaron Jarvis, and Maidenhead striker Emile Acquah, where 19 goals are shared almost equally between them.