Graham Potter predicts a 'special night at Stamford Bridge' ahead of Dortmund matchup

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter anticipates a 'special night' as the west Londoners prepare to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Blues host a Dortmund side which have won all 10 games since returning from the World Cup break, scoring 25 goals in that time to climb up to second place in the Bundesliga, level with Bayern Munich on points.

Out in Germany a few weeks ago, the Blues were only narrowly beaten 1-0, creating plenty of chances on the night, but Potter still recognised the quality that their opponents possess ahead of the game.

"In terms of what we learnt from the previous game, we're meeting a top opponent," admitted the Englishman. "You can see their results in the Bundesliga, they're in a fantastic vein of form, pretty much winning games constantly, so that tells us they're doing something well.

"It's a good challenge for us, a huge challenge for us, but we're excited for it and we're looking forward to it.

"It's not going to be easy but the boys are in a good place. They're confident, they're motivated [...] we want to take the challenge on and give it our best."

The past few weeks have not been easy for anybody associated with Chelsea, as a run of three defeats in a row, and six games without a win finally came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Leeds United.

With the poor performances has come pressure on the head coach, with some calling for him to be relieved of his duties, but this upcoming match provides an opportunity to turn things around with the fans.

Asked whether the team will need the home crowd to get behind the team if they are to progress, Potter was clear:

"Fans are entitled to air the views and they've been suffering like the rest of us have. They know how important they are. In the Champions League away from home it's tough; we want to make it tough for Dortmund, and we need our supporters for that.

"It's a big game, it's an exciting game - a chance to go through to the last eight of the Champions League.

"Stamford Bridge is going to be rocking, so we're going to give it everything to win the game and go through."

A victory at the weekend against arch rivals Leeds certainly appeared to lift the mood of fans, players and the coaching staff alike, with a tense atmosphere starting to develop before that win.

That said, whilst Potter appreciated the fact three points always tend to lift spirits, he maintained that even during the tough period before that there were still high spirits around the camp.

He said: "It's better that you win and everybody’s mood is a little bit happier. I think, believe it or not, the mood has been positive throughout. It’s not happy or joking when you're losing but at the same time there's been support for each other and a good spirit and a good atmosphere.

If you win a game the smiles come back. You’re not quite singing on the way into training but everybody’s happy, we’re looking forward to the game.

But we also know we’ve got a big challenge ahead. So as much as we’re pleased with the win from the weekend, we also want to follow it up with a win on Tuesday night."

​ N'Golo Kante has featured just once for Chelsea this season (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The 47-year-old also gave an injury update to the media during his pre-match press conference, updating on the status of three key players in particular.

"Reece [James] we’ll make a decision on tomorrow," revealed Potter. "Christian [Pulisic] is in the squad, he’s training well and looking good.

"N’Golo [Kante] it’s too soon - he’s only had two full training sessions so too soon but he's looking good so we’re going to continue with that progress.

"It's a complex one with him [Kante] because he has had a long time out. That’s where he needs a bit of time with the group.We need to build his minutes up. He won’t be able to go in for 90 minutes any time soon."

Finally, there was time for a word on a player who arrived during the January transfer window in the form of Joao Felix, who appears to have taken to life relatively quickly at Chelsea.

He has been one of few positives in recent weeks, and Potter expressed his praise for the 23-year-old since he made his debut back in January.

"We're really happy with him [Felix]. Providing he's not tackling anybody on the halfway line, we're quite happy with him! His quality is clear, he can receive the ball in tight spaces and make things happen."

'If we do things right, we will win'

Speaking of Joao Felix, the player was also facing questions from the press just after his manager, and he gave an insight into the feeling amongst the players ahead of the pivotal European clash.

"[There is] zero pressure. This is our job, we just have to enjoy [it] and win the games. Our levels of confidence and attention are high because you have to win. But if we do things right, we will win.​​​​​​​

"I really want to win tomorrow. I love playing in the Champions League, everyone does. It’s a special competition and we want to win. I hope after the 90 minutes we are here to celebrate."

The forward is still only on loan from his parent club Atletico Madrid, and he remained carefully coy about his plans for the summer once the loan is over, but did make clear that he was enjoying his time in London.

"I think the future no-one knows," said the Portugal international. ​​​​​​​"Now I'm just focused on tomorrow's game. After that we don't know what will happen.

"I think I needed the loan. When I left Atletico I told them it was good for me and for them. So it was the perfect deal, just to try something different.

"I’m here to play my football, to help the team, help the club try to win trophies. I’m on loan but the time I am here I want to help, I want to play, I want to score, I want to win.​​​​​​​"T​​​​​​

One of the main issues the Blues have faced in recent weeks is a lack of threat in front of goal, with Felix sharing in the frustration of his fellow forwards when talking about the situation.

"It’s frustrating. For me and for the strikers, it’s always frustrating to see our team not scoring. But it’s football - sometimes you shoot and don’t score. We just have to live with that, keep working, keep pushing and for sure the goals will appear."

For all his words though, there was one line which will surely grab the attention of Chelsea supporters, which came when the player was discussing what it was like to play with Kai Havertz.

"He's a good guy, he's always working to score. And tomorrow he will score."​​​​​​​