Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Fofana fires Chelsea to vital win

Chelsea picked up a vital three points at home to Leeds United following a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Wesley Fofana’s first-half header.

The Blues' fans will still be somewhat concerned at their side's inability to put the game to bed earlier, but will take the much-needed confidence boost as they prepare for their Champions League Round Of 16 second leg tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Leeds manager Javi Gracia can be proud of his side's performance with a number of positives to take, but will ultimately feel disappointed leaving Stamford Bridge empty handed.

Story of the match

Chelsea made two enforced changes with Fofana and Benoît Badiashile in for the injured pair of Reece James and Thiago Silva. Mateo Kovacic returned to the Blues midfield after illness with Hakim Ziyech dropping to the bench, whilst Mason Mount was not included in the matchday squad due to an abdominal injury.

Leeds made three changes to their side with Maximilian Wober and Jack Harrison returning to the starting line-up. Georginio Rutter kept his place up front with Patrick Bamford ruled out through injury.

Chelsea started the game with intensity, creating numerous half-chances that forced Leeds immediately onto the defensive. Fofana had the first real chance of the game after firing a header over the bar following a Ben Chilwell corner.

A strong arm from Illan Meslier denied Kai Havertz from opening the scoring after a well-placed through ball from Raheem Sterling played the German through on goal in the 16th minute.

Joao Felix fired a fierce volley that thumped off the crossbar in the 22nd minute after a great cutback from Sterling as Chelsea continued their search for an opener.

Leeds created their first chance of the game on the half-hour mark, albeit a half chance, after Brendan Aaronson’s shot was blocked following an intelligent lay off from Rutter.

Fofana picked up the first yellow card of the game after clattering into Crysencio Summerville as Leeds looked to hit Chelsea on the counterattack.

Summerville continued to be a threat for Leeds going forward, winning a free kick on the edge of the Chelsea box. Jack Harrison blazed the resulting effort over the bar as Leeds began to grow into the game and enjoy a bit more possession.

Breakthrough for the Blues

Neither side made any changes as the second half got underway.

Sterling fired a difficult finish over the bar inside the Leeds box after a cutback from Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Chelsea began the second half with the same intensity as the first.

The Englishman was brought down outside the Leeds box shortly afterwards, but Enzo Fernandez fired yet another effort over the bar as the game remained deadlocked at 0-0.

Finally, Stamford Bridge were on their feet to celebrate what has been a rare ocassion for Chelsea in recent times - a goal. Fofana put the Blues in front after heading home an outswinging corner from Ben Chilwell in the 53rd minute.

Tyler Adams saw his effort curl just wide of the post after Chelsea failed to clear a corner as Leeds pushed for an equaliser. Rutter then registered Leeds first attempt on target in the 60th minute, but his shot was blocked well from Kalidou Koulibaly - resulting in a comfortable save for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea caught Leeds on the counter a few minutes later, but Sterling could only curl his effort harmlessly away from goal after good work from Joao Felix to spark the counterattack.

Both sides made double changes in the 66th minute, with Chelsea introducing Conor Gallagher and Denis Zakaria for Felix and Sterling. Wilfried Gnoto and Mateo Joseph were brought on for Leeds in place of Aaronson and Rutter respectively.

Carney Chukwuemeka replaced Kovacic in the 75th minute as Chelsea searched for a second goal to kill the game off.

Both sides failed to take advantage of half-chances to score with 10 minutes of the game remaining.

Sam Greenwood replaced Jack Harrison in the 80th minute as Javi Garcia pushed for an equaliser. Chelsea made an additional two substitutions in the 83rd minute, with Enzo and Loftus-Cheek being replaced by Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah.

Following a good passage of play from Leeds, Luke Ayling failed to keep his header down after a good cross from Gnoto in the final few minutes of regulation time.

Chelsea held on for a vital three points, but still remain one point behind Brentford in 9th, who have two games in hand on the Blues.

Player Of The Match

Chelsea – Wesley Fofana

The Frenchman put in a solid defensive performance all-round and contributed the match winning goal to ease a bit of pressure on both his team-mates and manager.

Leeds – Crysencio Summerville

The Dutchman was a constant threat to the Chelsea defensive with his rapid pace, driving runs and quick feet causing problems throughout the game.