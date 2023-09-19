Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Arsenal will be hoping to make a strong start in Group B and continue their unbeaten run in the 2023/24 season so far. However, they face tough opposition in PSV, who sit top of the Eredivisie table on goal difference, having won all four of their opening fixtures.

PSV are in immense goal-scoring form as well. They have racked up eight goals in their last two league fixtures and comprehensively defeated both Sturm Graz and Rangers over two legs in qualification for the Champions League. The aggregate score in these encounters was 7-2 and 7-3, respectively.

Arsenal have also looked impressive, despite some teething issues. Regardless, they will provide a far more difficult test than PSV are accustomed to and will expect to dispatch of their Dutch opposition.

Routine league wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace were only disrupted by a draw to visiting Fulham. Although, having since beaten Manchester United and Everton, Arsenal look set to launch their title challenge from fourth, only two points behind leaders Manchester City.

They will be looking to compliment this with an impressive run in the Champions League.

Embed from Getty Images Bukayo Saka in action against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday 17th September (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Team News

It is highly unlikely Gabriel Martinelli will start for Arsenal this Wednesday evening as he was taken off after just 24 minutes on Sunday. Mikel Arteta confirmed it was an issue with his hamstring, but the club will run tests to determine the severity of the injury and how long the Brazilian winger will be out of action for.

Leandro Trossard will almost certainly be his replacement after scoring the crucial goal to steer his side to victory over the Toffees on Sunday.

Thomas Partey is still out with a groin injury and is expected to be out for another "few weeks", according to the manager.

Jurrien Timber might well miss the whole of 2023/24 Champions League season with an ACL injury.

PSV

Peter Bosz’s injury concerns lie in defensive areas, with knee problems keeping Armando Obispo and Mauro Junior out of the side since March.

Starting right-back Jordan Teze also picked up a knock-on at the start of the month. In his absence Sergiño Dest has switched to his natural right-sided full-back position and Patrick Van Aanholt has come into the side to fill the vacant slot at left-back.

Teze did, however, come off the bench to play the final 30 minutes of Saturday’s league fixture.

24-year-old winger Noa Lang is a concern for PSV as he was forced off with injury at the weekend. Although his replacement Hirving Lozano is more than capable, it will still be a blow if the Dutchman can’t play, considering his form having scored three in three league games so far this season.

Embed from Getty Images Noa Lang celebrates after going 2-0 up against NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on September 16th at the Philips Stadium(Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Predicted Lineups

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

At least a few changes can be expected from the Gunners' 1-0 victory on Sunday. Firstly, it is yet to be seen exactly how Arteta will rotate Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, but the fact that they will rotate is certain.

With Raya starting against Everton, Arsenal’s Number one, who has barely put a foot wrong, will be hoping to regain his place for a debut in the Champions League.

Kai Havertz come back in for Fabio Viera as, although the Portugese midfielder performed well at the weekend, Arteta will want to give the former Chelsea man a chance to kick on and justify that £65 million price tag.

Gabriel Jesus must certainly start for Arsenal’s long-awaited return to Europe’s highest level of football. His experience will be invaluable for this occasion.

PSV

Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong.

Even for those who don’t follow the Eredivisie, this PSV side has some familiar names and importantly some European prestige.

Sergiño Dest has already established his name in Europe at Barcelona and will be hoping to make a strong impression on his parent club. His loan to PSV might be seen as a step down from Barca and AC Milan, but fixtures like this give him a chance to prove his worth.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is another highly rated youngster on loan from Southampton during what they hope is their only season in the Championship.

Like Dest, Bella-Kotchap looks like he could become a real player, and he might just justify the hype against Arsenal this Wednesday. It wouldn’t be the first time a promising talent propels their career forward by one big performance on a European stage.

Going forward PSV will need a creative spark from Hirving Lozano or Johan Bakayoko on the wings. Neither are the most clinical but occasionally have outstanding moments of brilliance. PSV might need that in a game where they won’t expect to be flooded with chances.

Embed from Getty Images Johan Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano and Ricardo Pepi during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen (Photo by ANP BART STOUTJESDIJK ANP via Getty Images)

Key Players

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

It will be a tough night for Arsenal unless they’re firing on all cylinder up front. When Arsenal’s attack has wavered in form, Saka’s name has remained etched in the starting eleven and there is an obvious reason why.

The consummate English winger is his side’s most reliable attacking threat, and the Gunners will look to him to spearhead their European charge.

If Saka is to cement a world-class status, he must now perform mid-week in the Champions League too.

His impressive numbers look to be carrying through to this season as he sits on two goals and two assists in just five league games. Fit and in good form, It is anticipated that Saka will have an impact against PSV.

PSV: Luuk De Jong

Luuk De Jong probably goes under the radar as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. Without doubt if he was ten years younger and putting up these numbers, he would be offered an enormous Premier League contract soon enough.

He has scored four goals and assisted three in his first four League games. In the Champions League, he has scored five and assisted two more across the four qualifying fixtures.

Most of his goals come from poaching inside the box, over half of which were headers, and the rest first-touch finishes or penalties. If his teammates can provide, there is no doubt that De Jong will punish the opposition, so Arsenal will have to be at their most solid to keep out the towering talisman.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 8PM BST.

How can I watch?

Coverage will start from 7:45PM on TNT Sports 1.