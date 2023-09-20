Real Madrid 1-0 1. FC Union Berlin: Heartbreak for Die Eisernen as Bellingham grabs late winner

1. FC Union Berlin's historic UEFA Champions League debut ended in heartbreak as a 94th-minute goal from Jude Bellingham gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win in the Bernabéu.

The visitors uncharacteristically fell asleep defending a corner, which Bellingham capitalised on to grab the winner.

Joselu had had the best of Madrid's chances but couldn't find a way past the formidable Frederik Rønnow in the Union goal.

The visitors were content sitting back and absorbing attack after attack from the hosts and looked to have grabbed a point.

But they couldn't keep the final chance out as the midfielder snatched all three points.

Real Madrid currently top Group C, with Braga Vs. Napoli, the other game in Group C, set to kick off later tonight.

Union welcome Braga to the Olympiastadion on October 3rd for game two as they'll look to put this result behind them.

Madrid travel to Naples to face Napoli.

Story of the Match

The voices of the non-stop singing visiting crowd drowned out the referee's whistle to start and didn't stop all the way through.

Lucas Tousart introduced Union to Madrid after just 40 seconds, picking up a yellow card after tugging back Luka Modrić.

The visiting side saw some of the ball in the opening stages and even fashioned a chance as Kevin Behrens headed wide in the second minute.

The first ten minutes were wide open. Madrid created a few early chances too, as Joselu missed two headers from close range.

As the half went on, the hosts became more dominant. By 20 minutes, they had pinned Union almost exclusively to their own penalty box.

Despite their authority, goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow wasn't troubled, with most of Madrid's efforts coming from range.

For neutrals, they may put this down to the stage on which Union find themselves. However, they'd set up this way whether it was Real Madrid or someone bottom of the Bundesliga.

Aurélien Tchouaméni earned his way into the book after a heavy challenge on Alex Král in the 37th minute. Union players, including Leonardo Bonucci, suggested to the referee that it should have been red.

Die Eisernen (The Iron Ones) kept Los Blancos (The Whites) at bay until the halftime whistle.

Urs Fischer was probably happier than Carlo Ancelotti at this stage.

Late Drama

Die Eisernen fashioned the first chance of the half as Robin Gosens picked up an over-hit cross on the left-hand side. His strike found the side netting.

Madrid responded immediately, and Rodrygo nearly gave them the lead in the 50th minute. Two strikes in 20 seconds were kept out, first by Rønnow, the second by the post.

The goalkeeper was called into action again minutes later as he had to turn Joselu's strike over the bar.

The saves got better and better from the Dane as he pushed another Joselu header onto the post on the half-hour mark.

Bonucci was the next Union player to play the last line of defence as he expertly converted a dangerous cross over the bar.

It was a constant attack against defence as any attempt from the visitors to break forward was quickly snuffed out.

The Madrid chances kept coming, with Joselu missing again, putting another strike wide from 12 yards.

The constant pressure would usually send a supporting crowd into nervous silence, but not for Union, as their fans kept singing at full volume as their team kept defending for their lives.

But their hearts were broken with practically the final kick of the game as Bellingham capitalised from a mess in Union's box.

The visitors lost focus as Madrid played a quick corner. The ball was played short to Federico Valverde on the edge of the box, whose shot ricocheted in the area.

The ball fell kindly to Bellingham, who tapped into an unguarded net.

Despite the defeat, Die Eisernen made history on their Champions League debut. Their fans will still take the result in their stride.

Player of the Match:

Frederik Rønnow

Rønnow argues with Bellingham after foul goes his way. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Danish goalkeeper pulled off some spectacular saves to keep Real Madrid at bay.

Union could have found themselves a long way behind had it not been for their shot-stopper's antics.

There was unfortunately nothing he could do about the eventual winner.

Up Next

Real Madrid travel to city rivals Atletico on Sunday evening as they look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Union host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.