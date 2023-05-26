Arteta's Arsenal ready to go again after heartbreak end to season

On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal will welcome Wolves to a packed-out Emirates Stadium under the bright spring sun to watch their side convincingly beat their Midlands opponents.

Wolves will be no match for Arsenal’s ever steady backline, and the front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will be ever clinical, dispatching goals with scientific ease.

Minutes after the referee blows the whistle on Arsenal’s historic campaign, the pitch will be awash, as players and fans celebrate Arsenal’s fourth Premier League title, with Martin Ødegaard lifting the glistening golden crown to bring down the curtain on a superb season.

Well that was the plan anyway.

The narrative surrounding Sunday’s match could not be more different. Mikel Arteta’s side have seen their title hopes slip away little by little - as die hard Manchester City fans and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher would say.

The Gunners now find themselves 8 points behind their Manchester rivals albeit still on an impressive 81 points. Arsenal’s match against Wolves now represents little more than their last home game of the season - there is no sweeping narrative and there is nothing to play for.

However, there are positives from this season. Arsenal have played sublime football throughout the course of the campaign; their front three has never been so fluid and so potent. The centre-back pairing of Gabriel and Saliba has never looked so resolute and while different in playing style, they have proved their worthiness of holding the positions of Arsenal’s former greats such as Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Steve Bould.

In addition, they are the youngest squad of the table but with a know how and determinedness beyond their years. Meanwhile, the atmosphere surrounding the club and players has never been so positive. Arsenal fans have roared their team on all season, playing significant roles as the 12th man in the 3-2 comeback victories over Manchester United and Bournemouth.

So, there is a sweeping narrative, it is one that it still being written, one in which the ink has not dried and one that may only be seen as the preface in many years time.

Arsenal’s Super Youngsters left wanting more

Arsenal’s squad’s average age is a mere 24.4 years. In their loss to Manchester City, which was one of their defining moments of the season, they had a side in which just three of the 11 players of the starting line up were over the age of 26.

Their most experienced defender is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is still just 26, and who plays alongside the 22 year old William Saliba and 25 year old Gabriel. However, this young nature of Arsenal’s starting 11 should not be taken as a sign of fragility.

While pundits may point out a lack of experience in those defining moments, these youngsters have shown they can go to the most intimidating stadiums and come away with points. They went unbeaten at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St. James' Park and Villa Park.

They have shown that when their backs are against the wall, they can inspire the impossible - proved by impressive comebacks against Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton and Fulham.

While there are many improvements to be made, this is a side which shows no signs of backing down in any situation but instead plays with courage and self-belief, something which has been so lacking in the red and white shirts of Arsenal for so long.

Much of the credit has to go to Mikel Arteta, the young Spanish manager who has fostered a family like environment within Arsenal’’s London Colney training ground. The Spaniard and former Arsenal player - much like his mentor Pep Guardiola - never misses the small details.

Most recently, Arteta has brought in a one year old chocolate coloured labrador that goes by the name ‘Win’, with a tag that reads ‘I am not a dog, I am a Gunner. Come on the Arsenal’. In addition, a miniature olive tree, replicated from one that sits outside Arteta’s office, regularly sits in on team meetings as a symbol of the need to nurture and grow together.

Arteta has inspired belief and confidence in his players, showing his strong belief that the success on the pitch is largely down to the environment that is fostered off it.

Arteta’s ‘family’ shows no signs of becoming smaller, with Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka both committing their long term future to the North London club. Both have been vital in pushing Arsenal to achieve this season, with the latter starting in 36 out of Arsenal’s 37 league games scoring 13 goals and assisting 11 in the process.

The club is also keen to see William Saliba sign a new deal, with the 22 year old demonstrating this season that he can be considered to be one of the league’s best centre backs with aggressive centre back displays and an assuredness on the ball.

While Arsenal fans haven’t seen their star youngsters lift a trophy this season, there are no signs that they are going anywhere and nor will their aspirations to be the best in England either.

Ex player Ian Wright with Bukayo Saka as he signs a new long term contract at Arsenal. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The symbolic nature of the Wolves game

Rewind 12 months and Arsenal fans were approaching their last game of the season with a similar feeling of trepidation and loss. Arsenal had sacrificed Champions League football to their nearest and fiercest rivals Tottenham with a poor run of results that left them outside of the top four and without anything to show for the progress they had made.

This season a poor run has left them within the top four but has left them without a league title, a position they would have felt was destined to be their’s after spending 248 nights top of the Premier League table.

However, this alone is a sign of progress. The goals have now changed, the markers have moved forward - they are bigger and more worthy of the great history of Arsenal.

This is a set of players that are hungry for success, with a desire to succeed like no other.

Last season, Arsenal put the loss of Champions League qualification outside of their minds, going onto win 5-1 against Everton with goals from Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel and Martin Ødegaard - players that would all shine in this campaign.

Arsenal will have to do the same again this weekend by putting the loss of the league title out of their minds and play with the same courage, inspiration and flair that has taken them so far this season.