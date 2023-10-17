England 3-1 Italy: Kane at the double as England seal Euro 2024 qualification

This felt like a good enough synopsis of how England and Italy have changed since they last met under the Wembley arch in the Euro 2020 final. Gareth Southgate’s side are more accomplished now, unfazed when things don't go their way and, also, possess one of the generational talents.

England have simply moved on from that defeat and above Italy, who are in somewhat of a transition, and this second win over their European rivals this year showcases as much.

A win was not mandatory for England to secure qualification for next year’s European Championship, but their fifth victory in six qualifiers means that Southgate and his players are booked and set for Germany with two games to spare. And surely England will travel to next summer’s tournament as one of — if not, the — favourites.

This was not a thrill-a-minute match to say the least and England’s defence was suspect when allowing former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca to put Italy ahead on his return to London. But England have Jude Bellingham, and once again the 20-year-old was to the fore.

The midfielder won the penalty that Harry Kane converted in the 32nd minute and then was instrumental in Marcus Rashford’s goal with a tenacious run that combined skill and perseverance. Kane added the gloss with a late second.

Barring last month’s draw with Ukraine, this has been a qualification campaign without blots for England. Italy’s qualification fate, meanwhile, will likely rest on their own meeting with Ukraine next month.

Story of the game

A rerun of the Euro 2020 final was also going to bring back mixed memories but plenty of water has passed under the bridge since England’s painful defeat; not least March’s 2-1 win away in Naples which kickstarted their qualification campaign and highlighted Southgate’s team are now more mature and better developed.

Getty: James Gill- Danehouse

England reverted to a stronger lineup here than the side that defeated Australia in Friday’s international friendly. And, for now at least, Southgate’s favoured XI includes Kalvin Phillips, who has now started as many games for England (five) as he has done for Manchester City since last summer, and Harry Maguire.

Bellingham, afforded a No 10 role akin to his position for Real Madrid from where he has scored 10 goals in 10 games, was flanked by Phil Foden and Rashford behind Kane.

Meanwhile, Italy now have a different manager — after guiding Napoli to Serie A success last term, Luciano Spalletti cut short his sabbatical to take up the “highest office of his career” and replace Roberto Mancini who defected to Saudi Arabia in the summer — but are a changed team from two summers ago.

Spalletti's side were also without two of their most promising midfielders. Nicolo Zaniolo of Aston Villa and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali were both sent back to their clubs last week following an investigation by Italian authorities into illegal betting. Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie made his first start for the national team.

A confident start by England, which included some early moves in behind the Italian defence and Rashford going close with a central free-kick, gave way to a piece of poor defending after 12 minutes. Italy’s first proper foray forward came via a counter down the left side, Declan Rice couldn’t intercept the switch to the right but still England had a handle on the move.

However, it was all too easy for Giovanni Di Lorenzo to cut the ball back from the byline and find Scamacca, who was unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box. The striker side-footed the ball into the roof of the net for his first goal in 13 appearances for Italy.

Getty: EDDIE KEOGH

Jordan Pickford feared Scamacca was close to a second minutes later as the England goalkeeper scrambled across his line but the striker’s shot was always travelling wide.

It didn’t take England long to rediscover their stride. Bellingham was the one making hay and when the 20-year-old broke into the Italy area on 28 minutes, he was too quick for Di Lorenzo who could only slide and catch the midfielder. It fell to Kane to capitalise, and the captain placed the penalty beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma with a swipe of his right boot.

Either team could have gone in at the break ahead. Rashford, put through by Kane, fired a low shot that was parried by the Italy ‘keeper. At the other end, Udogie brought a one-handed save from Pickford with a curling effort.

After a lacklustre start to the second half, England did take the lead just before the hour and it had Bellingham’s fingerprints all over it. It was his tackle that won the ball close to the England area and then his surge forward, including a flick over an Italian defender, that led the charge.

Bellingham then teed up Rashford to his left and the attacker’s shot flew past Donnarumma into the bottom corner for an eighth goal in his last nine England starts.

Getty: Michael Regan

Jordan Henderson was brought on for Phillips as Southgate made his changes, and after boos greeted the former Liverpool captain’s exit last time out, cheers welcomed him on here.

England sealed the victory 13 minutes from time and the goal was a testament to Kane’s strength of mind and body. As a ball was lifted forward, the England captain was some distance from goal and had much to do, but he was too robust for Alessandro Bastoni and Giorgio Scalvini and finished emphatically to cap a resounding win.

Player of the game: Harry Kane

Bellingham was instrumental in two of England's goals but it was the captain's goals that took the game away from Italy. Kane has now passed Sir Bobby Charlton's record by scoring 24 Wembley goals for the national team.

His penalty to level the scores was emphatically dispatched and his goal to seal the victory showcased both his determination and strength.