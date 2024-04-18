There was to be no fairytale comeback for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s European adventure as manager came to an end in the foothills of the Alps.

The tall order of overturning this Europa League quarter-final after Atalanta had triumphed 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield last week was too much for the visitors in Bergamo.

It was an admirable effort but that they could not build on Mohamed Salah’s seventh-minute penalty told of an evening of frustration.

This was the 91st occasion on which Klopp has led Liverpool on the European stage, a run that started in this competition at home to Rubin Kazan in 2015, and that it will be his last will be sorrowful for those who have prized his team’s successes during his tenure; most notably, the 2019 Champions League triumph.

There will be no showpiece final in Dublin as many anticipated, instead, Atalanta will have the chance to book a place in next month’s denouement. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side did much of their work on Merseyside and, truthfully, only had to be half competent to navigate this home leg.

It should not go unnoticed what an achievement this is for the Italians. The Bergamo-based club are not accustomed to reaching the latter stages of European competition and this was a night when history was made.

There were ominous angles from which to look at the size of Liverpool’s task beforehand. Even across their illustrious history, never had they recovered from such a home leg deficit in Europe, and neither have the winners of a Uefa Cup or Europa League first leg let a lead of three or more slip at home in 132 previous instances.

If there was any doubt as to how much significance Klopp would place on this salvation mission, then it he emphatically answered it with the selection of as strong a side as possible.

Six changes from the first leg said as much and amongst the starters where Alisson, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was back in the starting lineup for the first time since February.

Atalanta made just the two changes from last week but the home faithful inside the compact and atmospheric Gewiss Stadium were keen for more of the same. Their pre-match tifo spoke of dreams, and Gasperini said that should his side see it through, then it would be the club’s greatest triumph.

It was Liverpool who struck first, though, giving the 700 or so travelling supporters some early hope. When Alexander-Arnold crossed in from the right with five minutes on the clock and it flew flush onto Matteo Ruggeri’s outstretched arm, the French referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

A short VAR check meant Salah had to bide his time before he could tuck away his seventh penalty of the season into the bottom right corner of Juan Musso’s net.

That breakthrough did not lead to an avalanche — Klopp’s men were clearly cautious that one concession and it definitely would be curtains — but the visitors certainly remained in the ascendency. Luis Diaz was sent through by a Cody Gakpo flick only for the Atalanta ‘keeper to quickly rush off his line to smother the Colombian.

But Gasperini’s team knew that they could play for moments — and mistakes. A poor pass by Dominik Szoboszlai allowed the hosts in but even though some acrobatics from Alisson and Virgil van Dijk managed to clear the danger, Gianluca Scamacca was offside anyway.

Aleksei Miranchuk would come the closest for the home team before the break. The Atalanta attacker found himself in front of Alisson only for the ball to never quite run for him and then he also dragged a shot wide of the far post.

Atalanta did think they had scored when Teun Koopmeiners fired past the Liverpool’ keeper, but offside was rightly given as Ibrahima Konate had pushed up just in time. Salah would also attempt a side-footed lob over Musso at the other end but got his angles wrong. It was not the first time Liverpool wasted a promising position.

Ederson should have done better when the ball fell for him yards out but his shot, and the hosts’ first on target, was straight at Alisson. Koopmeiners also shot down the Liverpool ‘keeper’s throat after spinning in the Liverpool area.

Klopp opted for changes shortly after an hour had been played, sending on Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott for Diaz, Salah and Szoboszlai. Yet, the substitutions did not rev-up Liverpool as the visitors began to look consigned to their fate.

Davide Zappacosta’s drive down the right proved to be futile as Scamacca skied the wing-back’s centre well over the crossbar. Atalanta did not have to be at their best, Liverpool could not muster enough to really trouble the outcome of this tie.