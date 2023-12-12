F1 2023 Season Review: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll showed the vast improvements the team made from their debut season in 2022.

The team scored 280 points across the 2023 season, finishing fifth in the Constructor's Championship.

This alone showed how far the team had developed from their previous season where they claimed seventh in the Constructor's with just 55 points.

They hit the ground running in Bahrain, taking a podium finish in the opening race with Alonso in P3 whilst Stroll secured a solid P6.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

However, the early luck ran out for Stroll at the following round in Saudi Arabia where he retired from the race after contact with Alex Albon.

Alonso finished in third again, taking the sting out of the early departure from his teammate by claiming 15 points.

For the majority of the season's first half, Aston Martin seemed to be the only team able to challenge the fast-charging Red Bulls with consistent podium appearances.

But their flying start to their 2023 campaign began to fade as the development race caught up with them as the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes found ways to close the gap to Aston Martin.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The headstart of podiums began to slip away from the team with the first of a few disappointing results at their home race around Silverstone, just across from their newly built factory.

There were a few more flashes of pace in the second half of the season but, with upgrades not working as effectively as the team had hoped, the results weren't as promising as before.

The drivers

Two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso, returned for this second season with the team after a promising debut season.

Over the 2023 season, Alonso took home eight podiums, 19 top-10 finishes, 206 points, and fourth in the Driver's Championship.

His 2023 campaign was far better than his opening stint with Aston Martin in 2022 where he claimed ninth in the Driver's standings with 81 points.

Alonso put on a fantastic show at the Brazilian Grand Prix, claiming the team's first podium since the Dutch Grand Prix, six rounds prior.

The double World Champion put his 374 race starts to use in a last-lap battle against Red Bull's Sergio Perez to claim third place by 0.053 seconds.

Photo by Victor Eleuterio ATPImages/Getty Images

Alonso carried the team through the 2023 season, outperforming teammate Lance Stroll by 132 points.

Stroll showed some promising performance with a highest finish of P4 in Australia followed by two P5 finished at the end of the season in Brazil and Las Vegas.

However, he did cost the team an eye-watering $1,262,000 in Singapore where he crashed heavily in qualifying.

Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images

The incident put Stroll as the second most expensive driver in terms of crash costs across the 2023 season behind Logan Sargeant for Williams.

As a result, the team announced Stroll's withdrawal from the following Grand Prix due to the extent of damage to the car.

However, Stroll did make considerable improvements from his 2022 season, claiming P10 in the Driver's Championship with 74 points; 56 more than his previous campaign with the team.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It was a season of improvements for Aston Martin in just their second year under the new moniker, outscoring their debut season by 225 points.

Fernando Alonso stood out, showing off his decades of experience in the sport with a P4 finish in the Driver's standings.

Lance Stroll had some respectable moments in 2023 but also showed there are areas he needs to improve on if he wants to help the team towards an even better 2024 season.

Together, the driver pairing of Alonso and Stroll seemed to work, but the potential to do even better in the 2024 season resides with Lance Stroll and his ability to close the gap between himself and Fernando Alonso.