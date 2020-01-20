WSL Week 13: Chelsea's squad depth shown; Rachel Furness inspires Liverpool & Everton on the up

Chelsea’s strength in depth vital to victory

Chelsea’s 4-1 away win over title rivals Arsenal does not crown Emma Hayes’ side as Women’s Super League champions yet. However, her side are now in prime position to lift the trophy as they sit just one point behind the top two with a game in hand.

The biggest conclusion the game itself drew out however, was the difference in depth each manager had to draw from.

Chelsea started the game with experienced internationals Beth England, Sam Kerr, Ji So-Yun, Guro Reiten and Erin Cuthbert and still had Ramona Bachman on the bench with Fran Kirby not even in the squad.

Arsenal were able to field Vivianne Miedema, Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little and Jill Roord from the start but when it clearly wasn’t working, after Chelsea went 3-0 up after 20 minutes, Joe Montemurro had no options on his bench. He had only named six substitutes including teenagers Melisa Filis and Ruby Grant.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Caitlin Foord this week and while the Australian international will be a welcome addition, the North London side are going to need more reinforcements if they are to keep up with the Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rachel Furness inspires Liverpool

Liverpool got their first win of the season against Bristol City on Sunday meaning they leapfrog their opposition and are out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

If Liverpool maintain their position and avoid the drop it will be down in no small part to the signing of veteran midfielder Rachel Furness who joined on a permanent deal from Reading this month.

The 31-year-old scored the only goal of the game in this weekend’s six-pointer as she found herself in the right place at the right time to fire in at the back post when the ball fell to her after a scramble inside the six-yard box.

Furness, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Tottenham, has been impressive since her arrival on Merseyside and her continued form will be imperative if the former WSL champions are to survive.

Everton finally start 2020

A Chloe Kelly hat-trick helped Everton register their first win of 2020 after they beat Reading 3-1.

The victory lifted Everton to fifth and Willie Kirk’s side should only be looking up now.

The Toffees have had a strong transfer window with the signing of Izzy Christiansen from Lyon and Hayley Raso from Portland Thorns as well as the addition of young goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

The team are also set to move back to the city of Liverpool, to Walton Park when redevelopment work on the ground is complete, after some poor attendances at Southport’s Haig Avenue.

Bridging the gap to the top three may be a step to far for Everton with the current levels of investment, however, 2020 should be a good year for Willie Kirk’s side.

Rest of the action

Manchester City ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Birmingham City as Nick Cushing’s side made it five games unbeaten.

Ellen White opened the scoring against her former side after just 34 seconds with Keira Walsh doubling the visitor’s advantage in the second half with a glorious effort from outside the box which went in off the post.

Arsenal’s defeat to Chelsea means the result puts Man City top of the League with Chelsea having a game in hand.

A Katie Zelem brace helped Manchester United beat fellow promoted side Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Leigh Sports Village.

Jess Sigworth added a third for Casey Stoney’s side with the win meaning Man United moved back into fourth, but remain 14 points behind Chelsea in third.

A quick-fire Alisha Lehmann brace cancelled out Danique Kerkdijk's opening goal as West Ham United ran out 2-1 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The win puts the Hammers seven points clear of the relegation place while Brighton are only three points above Bristol City.