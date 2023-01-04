O'Neil insists Bournemouth will climb table despite Man United defeat

Another set-piece was the start of Bournemouth's downfall at Old Trafford as the Cherries were condemned to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Man United.

This time it would be a free-kick that Bournemouth failed to deal with as Casemiro struck home from just a few yards out after a perfect ball from set-piece specialist Christian Eriksen.

It was the Brazilian's second goal for United since arriving from Real Madrid, giving the Red Devils the lead inside 25 minutes.

Luke Shaw doubled United's lead just after the break, in a passage of play which started with the full-back, putting the home side in control.

Despite their efforts, Bournemouth couldn't find a way back into the game, and were out the game after Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet with less than five minutes left to play.

It was the Cherries' seventh away game in all competitions where they had not returned to the South Coast with all three points.

Gary O'Neil - "We have to score in that game"

Bournemouth failed to pick up anything last time out against Crystal Palace, in a performance which boss O'Neil labeled as "unacceptable".

Set-pieces were once again the issue for the Cherries that day against the London side after conceding two corners at the Vitality Stadium.

However, despite yet another set-piece goal conceded on Tuesday night, O'Neil was happy with his sides response to a disappointing display last time out:

"It wasn't a 3-0 game. I think we had six really good chances. David De Gea made some great saves.

"What we saw this evening was us. We need to make sure we produce that every week."

"The palace game we didn't look like us, so pleased with the performance. The lads didn't deserve to lose 3-0 this evening."

O'Neil stated that his side had practiced set-pieces in training ahead of the encounter, however, were caught out by an early free kick at Old Trafford:

"We've conceded a lot of set-play goals, mostly from corners, so we did a lot of work on corners then concede from the first free-kick. That was frustrating.

"The shape had worked really well, so going 1-0 down at that point makes it tough."

After going a goal down, O'Neil changed his approach in the second half in an attempt to get back in the game, which would ultimately cost them:

"We did go slightly more aggressive in the second half, and you get caught.

"We have to score in that game, if you get in those situations as many times as we did you have to score."

Despite the frustration, O'Neil was happy with the response and hopes his side keep to those standards:

"The Crystal Palace one surprised me. A lot of them have been ill and they've missed a lot of training."

"We need to make sure that's the level, if we reach that level every week we'll get enough results to climb the table no problem."

With Wolves and Nottingham Forest picking up points in recent weeks, O'Neil was asked whether he's concerned with those below the Cherries gaining momentum:

"Not interested in what other teams are doing, no interest whatsoever."

Ryan Christie - "A lot of positives"

Cherries midfielder Ryan Christie has been a regular starter when fit under new boss Gary O'Neil.

The former Celtic man has made 58 appearances since arriving from the Hoops in 2021.

Christie spoke to Bournemouth's website after the game, and was positive about the performance despite the game ending in defeat for the Cherries:

"It didn't feel like a 3-0 defeat. I think we created plenty of chances."

"Frustrating with the result, but quite a lot of positives. It could've been a different game."

The midfielder looked ahead at Bournemouth's FA Cup 3rd Round tie with Championship high flyers Burnley, and expressed his desire to respond quickly to a poor run of form:

"The best thing about it is how quickly the games come around, when you get a defeat no matter who it's against you're just desperate to put it right. I'm sure all the boys are excited for Saturday."

"Hopefully we can turn the run around and put together a few positive results."

Bournemouth's game against Burnley kicks-off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, January 7, as the Cherries look to progress into the latter stages of the competition.