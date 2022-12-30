Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

Both AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace go into Saturday's affair with defeats to teams from West London. Bournemouth were comfortably beaten by Chelsea, while Palace's capitulation against Fulham was extremely concerning for Patrick Vieira and the Selhurst Park faithful.

Before the break, The Cherries did come out victorious against Everton the last time they played at Dean Court. A 3-0 win saw them go into the World Cup hiatus in a healthy position, and it resulted in Gary O'Neil being given the permanent job as head coach.

The upcoming match against Crystal Palace offers them the chance to register back-to-back wins at Dean Court. Especially as their opponents have lost to both of the teams that were promoted to the Premier League, alongside Bournemouth, in their last two matches.

Vieira and his troops travelled to Nottingham Forest prior to the World Cup and were on the wrong side of a 1-0 defeat, while Monday's 3-0 humiliation against Fulham was more worrying.

Team News

Bournemouth

The quartet of Neto, Ryan Fredericks, David Brooks, and Junior Stanislas are all ruled out until the New Year. With the Brazilian keeper's absence being particularly hard felt.

The one other potential absentee is Marcus Tavernier. Since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer, the 23-year-old has led the majority of Bournemouth's attacking metrics. So O'Neil will have to find a creative spark from elsewhere in the team.

Crystal Palace

The aforementioned defeat to Fulham came with some collateral damage as well, with Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins both receiving red cards. Fortunately for Palace, Marc Guehi returns after his yellow card suspension and will replace Tomkins in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Sam Johnstone, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are all still injured.

Likely lineups

Bournemouth

Travers; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Zemura; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Key players

Bournemouth - Marcos Senesi

Since arriving from Feyenoord in the summer, Marcos Senesi has put a consistent run of performances together. With captain Lloyd Kelly out injured, the Argentinian has covered for him exceptionally. It has even led to some supporters questioning whether Kelly would get back into the team when fit due to the partnership that Senesi and Chris Mepham have built.

Unfortunately for Mepham, he missed the Chelsea match due to a virus, so captain Kelly slotted right back in.

Senesi also offers an attacking threat with his diagonal passes that were especially effective against Leeds United.

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

As has been the case for many a year, Zaha remains Palace's go-to man. Sadly, though, this could be Zaha's final season at Selhurst Park, with his contract expiring in June and it looking increasingly unlikely that he will sign a new one.

Either way, Zaha has etched his name into Palace legend and will want to make his potentially final year a memorable one. Starting with Saturday's game, Palace are still in a strong position to finish in the top half, and that should be theirs and Zaha's aim.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is taking place at Dean Court, Bournemouth

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 31st December, 2022

How can I watch?

The game won't be broadcast live in the UK. Highlights will be available though on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel and Match of the Day.