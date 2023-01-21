Four things we learnt as late Twine stunner ensures Burnley halt West Brom's progression

Kompany and Corberan embrace after the game - Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion lost their third game under manager Carlos Corberan as a late Scott Twine free-kick condemned them to defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Albion scored first, as John Swift's near post corner was met by right-back Darnell Furlong who headed home from close range.

Nathan Tella equalised only 15 minutes from time as the Southampton loanee found space in behind the Baggies' defence and placed the ball into the net.

But it was Twine who grabbed the headlines with his first Clarets goal, a superb free-kick effort straight into the top corner to win the game.

Kompany's side march through tricky clash

Vincent Kompany's Burnley have enjoyed a barnstorming start to life back in the EFL Championship.

They have marched to a five-point lead at the top of the second tier, playing some sublime football along the way.

And pre-match, Kompany described West Brom as 'the best team in the league to this point'.

Something that could have been seen as true as the game reached half-time with Albion in front.

At the halfway stage, the Clarets had dominated the possession and passing statistics but lacked a real scoring touch.

But Burnley soon turned possession into chances as they began to create as West Brom dropped even deeper into their own half.

They found their breakthrough thanks to Tella and added the icing on the cake.

It looked to be a difficult proposition for Burnley earlier in the game, but they finally managed to find their rhythm and take the victory.

Embed from Getty Images

Albion drop points

A defeat will come as a surprise for Albion's supporters considering their form under Corberan.

But they should not forget rationale in this case, with this being only the third blot on his record since joining the club in late October.

However, the game plan was slightly amiss after taking the lead only seven minutes into the game.

Their first-half performance was exactly what the Spaniard would have wanted, with quick, incisive passes causing the opposition defence problems.

What followed was a difficult watch, with the Baggies' defence pinned in their own half.

Albion failed to get bodies around striker Daryl Dike, who during the second period seemed very isolated.

They attempted to set up in a 4-4-2 out-of-possession, pairing Jed Wallace with the American upfront in order to make the most of his energy when pressing.

But as tricky as it was to defend against the home side, it became equally difficult to move up the pitch when they won the ball back.

By doing this, West Brom invited a barrage of crosses into their penalty area.

And it was only a matter of time before Burnley scored.

Embed from Getty Images

Twine shines

The former MK Dons, Swindon Town and Newport County man had only played 23 minutes of second-tier football before coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute on Friday night.

Twine has struggled with injury since arriving at Turf Moor but made his mark against Albion.

Although the free-kick given just outside the box was controversial, with Josh Cullen appearing to kick the floor rather than be tripped by an opposition player.

But Twine's effort was sublime as he lifted the ball just over the wall and into the top corner past goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Could this be the start of a goalscoring run for Twine?

Embed from Getty Images

Albion bench lacks depth

The substitutes brought on for both sides were of contrasting quality.

Burnley's Twine scored the winner, whilst Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson have had impressive seasons so far.

Meanwhile, Corberan turned to the likes of Karlan Grant and Adam Reach to try and change the game, with three goals combined during this campaign.

Even bringing on Tom Rogic had a backwards effect on his side as the Australian gave the ball away in the lead-up to the second goal.

Despite Albion's obvious financial difficulty, they simply must find a way to bolster their squad, even if it does mean turning towards temporary fixes.