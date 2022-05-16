Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kick-off time and ones to watch

It's all to play for in the second leg of the EFL Championship play-off semi-final as Huddersfield Town host Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, making this a straight shootout to see who reaches the play-off final at Wembley Stadium, where either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United await.

Team news

Huddersfield Town

Sorba Thomas came off the bench in the first leg and manager Carlos Corberan may start him for this one.

Levi Colwill looks to have regained his spot at left-back, replacing Naby Sarr.

Oliver Turton was withdrawn at halftime at Kenilworth Road and is doubtful for this clash. Pipa would be set to take his place at wing-back.

Luton Town

Henri Lansbury suffered a knock in the first leg, so Kal Naismith could drop into a deeper midfield role with Tom Lockyer stepping in to complete the backline.

Peter Kioso returned in the first leg, but Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma, Luke Berry, James Shea, Gabriel Osho and Jed Steer all remain out.

Predicted lineups

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Colwill, Hogg, Lees; Toffolo, O'Brien, Russell, Pipa; Thomas, Ward, Sinani

Luton Town: Ingram; Lockyer, Bradley, Burke; Bell, Campbell, Naismith, Clark, Bree; Cornick, Jerome

Ones to watch

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

The Terriers' star man is expected to return to the starting line-up and will provide Sinani with support up front in a three-man attack. He very well could be the difference should the Yorskhire outfit reach Wembley.

Kal Naismith (Luton Town)

Voted the Players' Player of the Season and the Player of the Season by the Supporters' Trust, the 30-year-old bagged an assist in the Hatters' goal in the first leg and will play a key part in this second leg.

Previous meetings

The first leg was a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road with Sonny Bradley canceling out Daniel Sinani's opener.

On-loan Sinani put the Terriers in front on 12 minutes by taking on Bradley and beating Matt Ingram at his near post.

Naismith's left-wing free-kick was nudged home by Bradley on the half-hour mark.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 19:00 BST. Kick-off is set for 19:45 BST.