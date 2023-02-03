Ten Hag seeks 'much better performance' when Crystal Palace visit.

Erik ten Hag has continued to demand high standards from his Manchester United side this weekend when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United continued their excellent progress in cup competitions in midweek when they secured their place in the Carabao Cup final, following a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest.

This will be United's first Premier League fixture since their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, but more importantly, the Red Devil's will seek to improve on their disappointing 1-1 draw they suffered at Selhurst Park prior.

Ten Hag spoke on his demands for an improved performance against the Eagles this weekend, whilst providing team news, Raphael Varane's international retirement and his thoughts on the recent Mason Greenwood news.

Team News

Deadline Day signing Marcel Sabitzer was a topic of conversation when Ten Hag spoke to media on Friday afternoon, and spoke on the Austrian's availability against Crystal Palace and how he has adapted to his new environment.

New signing Marcel Sabitzer in training ahead of Crystal Palace. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.)

"Very good. Of course, he did only one session but you can see he's a very fit player. I didn't have a different expectation.

"He's coming from Bayern Munich. German (clubs), they are always (about) fitness, always good. So, he is (fit). So, I think he is ready to play.

'I think he's a smart player. I think we gave him some guidance, but I think he knows what to do, he knows the job, so he could do (start)."

This would have been welcomed news for the United boss, considering he has midfielders Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are all out injured.

The Dutchman confirmed that Portugal international Diogo Dalot has resumed training, but it is likely he will miss out this weekend, whilst forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are expected to be involved following midweek.

'Nothing' on Greenwood news

"No, nothing. I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. As I said, at this moment, I cannot give comments about the process."

On the impact this news may have had on his squad, Ten Hag was adamant that his side must keep focus at all times to avoid dropping any more points to the Eagles.

"We have to always focus on the game no matter what, that is our job. That's why we are here. We have a lot to do against them, two weeks ago we had a bad performance there (at Selhurst Park), I wasn't happy with the performance from us.

"It was 90 percent focus and energy, and we dropped two points. We have to avoid it tomorrow.

"We need to play a better game tomorrow, have better focus in the game and especially a better conduct in our way of play because we have to beat them, that's quite clear."

'Deep respect' for Varane

Following Raphael Varane's retirement from international football, Ten Hag voiced his respect for Varane's accomplishments, and is pleased with his ambition to win with United.

Raphael Varane in action during Manchester United's Carabao Cup Semi Final win. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.)

"Yeah, for United I think it's good news, but I think Rapha, he has achieved everything. In international football, club-wise, but also with his nation.

"I think it is incredible what he has achieved. Big respect, and I'm happy he now puts all of his energy and his experience into our team.

"I can only express my deep respect for his career until now. But still, he has a lot to come because he is ambitious, he wants to win with Manchester United."

'Win as a team' first for Ten Hag

Following Marcus Rashford receiving the Premier League Player of the Month award for January, the United manager was quick to dismiss individual awards mean progress, and that these awards are rewards of team success.

"That's always nice to win individual awards but it's not about that. We have to win as a team, we have to work on that and when the team is winning, individuals will get their rewards. That's always the way in football, not the other way around."

'Have to come to the level'

Ten Hag was clear in his desire for an improved display against Crystal Palace this weekend, following United's draw with the Eagles in January.

"It's always difficult to say before, but of course, we know a lot from them, they know a lot about us. But, like I said, we were really unhappy about our game at Crystal Palace.

'We have to do much better, so I demand a much better performance. When we perform better than in London, then we have a good chance to win. But first, we have to come to the level."