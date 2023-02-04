Mitoma Madness - Brighton vs Bournemouth Player Ratings

The two sides came into the game in juxtaposing form: the Seagulls flying high and the Cherries starting to slip down the table, without a win since November. Brighton came away with the three points after a tight and tense 90 minutes, filled with missed opportunities and a surprising lack of quality in front of goal for Roberto De Zerbi's side. That was until Koaru Mitoma rose highest to bury a header past Norberto Neto into Bournemouth's net and fired the Albion back up to sixth in the table.

Here's how both sides fared on the South Coast:

Brighton and Hove Albion

Robert Sanchez - 6/10 - Had little to do in terms of saves and made a few mistakes passing out from the back. Kept his clean sheet, nevertheless, the second in twelve games.

Tariq Lamptey - 6.5/10 - Bombed up and down the right wing all game and found himself in dangerous positions on the flank. Sadly, the final ball was just lacking.

Lewis Dunk - 7/10 - His usual commanding self and gave very little away. He was at the heart of all build-up play and left the Bournemouth attack with little in terms of guilt edge chances.

Joel Veltman - 6.5/10 - Picked up a yellow card very early on but coped well and put in a brilliant last-ditch challenge to stop a threatening Bournemouth counter.

Pervis Estupiñan (MOTM) - 8/10 - Took up a more defensive role, tucking inside to support the centre-halves. This change made little difference to his performance levels however as he excelled on the left-hand side once again.

Billy Gilmour - 6.5/10 - He was busy and bright in midfield and struck a volley agonisingly wide of the post. It feels as though his defensive responsibilities are holding him back though, and an opportunity further forward could prove fruitful for the Scotsman.

Pascal Gross - 7/10 - Similar to Gilmour in the sense that he looked slightly overrun playing defensive midfield in the absence of both Mac Allister and Caicedo. His versatility and experience shone through and he was influential in creating the majority of the Albion's chances.

Solly March - 7/10 - A quieter game than usual however worked the line well and was a constant option on the right-hand side.

Kaoru Mitoma - 8/10 - Like March, was a little less explosive and full of chances today. One thing that wasn't missing was his ability to pop up at the right time, heading the Seagulls to victory. His importance to the side is clear to see and the buzz

Danny Welbeck - 6/10 - Played up front in a two and struggled to find the finishing touch in a game that begged for a bit of quality. He looks slightly short of confidence in front of the goal and missed a couple of good opportunities today.

Deniz Undav - 6.5/10 - His hattrick of misses knock his score down as he was probably the Albion's best player in the first half. As he said in his post-match interview, it's a relief they didn't come back to haunt them.

Subs: Moises Caicedo (6.5/10), Jeremy Sarmiento (7.5/10), Facundo Buonanotte (6.5/10), Julio Enciso (6.5/10)

Roberto De Zerbi - 9/10 - Deserves a ten for his celebration alone. Put faith in the youth and was duly rewarded.

Brighton players wheel away in celebration (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth

Norberto Neto - 7/10 - Looked unbeatable throughout the game, making numerous sharp saves. Mitoma's header was just too powerful to claw back from behind him and all of his work was rendered somewhat worthless.

Adam Smith - 5/10 - If it wasn't for the last-gasp winner, he would have walked away with a clean sheet and had a solid day at the office. In the end, he (like Bournemouth) found all their work in vain.

Marcos Senesi - 5.5/10 - Defended resolutely and worked well in combination with his partner to nullify the two Brighton strikers for large parts of the game. Lost his header to Mitoma for the goal which turned out detrimental.

Chris Mephan - 6/10 - Defended well for the most part and kept the Brighton forwards out. Looked a little bit shakey at times but had his clean sheet taken at the final hurdle.

Jordan Zemura - 6.5/10 - Offered defensive stability and attacking threat on the left side. Probably the best of the Bournemouth defenders.

Jaidon Anthony - 6/10 - Looked threatening on the break but struggled to get too involved in proceedings. Looked to exploit the hole in behind Lamptey on the right-hand side but lacked the final killer pass.

Philip Billing - 6.5/10 - Worked hard in midfield but struggled to get too involved in Bournemouth's attacking phases.

Jefferson Lerma - 6/10 - Paired well with Billing and disrupted a lot of the Brighton passing lanes. Should have done better with his chance in the first half.

Dango Ouattara - 6/10 - Like Anthony, was threatening on the counterattack. His pace was frightening at times and offered shines of brightness in a game where Bournemouth lacked the cutting edge.

Hamed Traore - 7/10 - Bournemouth's best player on the day and impressed heavily in the hour he played on his debut. A bright player that will help the Cherries in their ambitions to stay in the league.

Antoine Semenyo - 5/10 - Struggled in front of goal and looked a little indecisive in possession. The pace of the front line did offer threatening moments on the break.

Subs: Ryan Christie (5/10), Joe Rothwell (5.5/10), Matias Vina (5/10)

Gary O'Neil - 5/10 - He looked set to take a point home with a strong and organised performance, however, he comes away with nothing and serious problems to deal with if his side is going to start to kick on and climb the table.

Officials - 4/10 - Lost control of the game on a few occasions and dealt ineffectively with Bournemouth times wasting. Bournemouth had a couple of penalty shouts however neither came of anything. A rare quiet game for VAR with no interventions needed.