Leeds United - Who might stay and who might go?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Leeds United huddle prior to kick-off in the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With relegation looming, Leeds United cannot afford to get this summer wrong - a team limp and on its back will need some resurrecting come summer time.

Devoid of confidence and belief, it is important that the hierarchy at Leeds (whoever that may be given recent uncertainty) retain the right players.

The old guard

Sentiment is great when things are going right; to be able to appreciate the players who inspired Leeds to a Premier League return is appreciably easier when the side is performing and getting results. It is much harder, however, to maintain confidence in these players when the going gets tough.

Tough is the word to describe the season Leeds are about to conclude - poor choices on and off the field coupled with constant uncertainty has led Leeds looking towards a season (at least) back in the Championship.

Having spent 16 long years escaping the English Football League, it is no surprise that most Leeds fans will be nervously hoping a similar stint in England's lower leagues does not await them.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Luke Ayling of Leeds United , Stuart Dallas of Leeds United and Liam Cooper of Leeds United celebrate after the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park Stadium on July 19, 2020 in Derby, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Many of the players who initially clawed Leeds from the second division still play a part in the squad today. The Liam Coopers and Luke Aylings of the team have certainly had a long-standing connection to the club.

However, both are coming towards the twilight of their careers, as are a few others that have remained from the title-winning squad. While it would be fair to say that many of these players' better days are behind them, it is important that Leeds United hold onto them.

Most would agree that a rebuild of the side needs to occur this summer and the experienced players may not be part of the long-term make-up of the team. But these players still have a part to play in integrating the younger talents into the team.

The value of the older players would not make it worthwhile for Leeds United to offload them, as they would get relatively little for them at this stage - keeping them in and around the first team could be vital to an immediate return to the Premier League should Leeds go down.

New stars

One of the strongest assets Leeds United have had in recent years has to be the youth development. With youngsters such as Cody Drameh, Lewis Bate and Charlie Cresswell all returning from their loans, it is imperative that Leeds United hold onto these players.

When looking to rebuild a squad at any level, it is important that the young players are integrated into the ideology and philosophies of the management to ensure long-term success.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Lewis Bate of Oxford United battles for possession with Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and Arsenal at Kassam Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Balancing this influx of youth with the older, more experienced heads could be the key to steadying the ship at Leeds, and ensuring that no matter what level they find themselves at next season, they have a clear plan of action when it comes to the future.

In the past couple of seasons, Leeds have recruited various unproven players in the hopes that they can develop and go on to command a high transfer fee later down the line. However, Leeds may now look to integrate a lot of the younger talent should they find themselves at a lower level, as many have proven themselves in similar leagues.

Big names, big sales

Most Leeds fans would admit that, while they are hopeful of keeping stars like Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto, they do not expect that come August they will be playing in a white shirt. What the club must do, however, is not roll over to the demands of other clubs.

At the end of the day, these players are contracted to Leeds United and therefore there is no obligation to sell them unless their contract has a clause in it. If players like Adams and Gnonto do not have such clauses, Leeds must hold out for an offer worthy of these players in order to maximise the potential of the summer transfer window.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Tyler Adams of Leeds United dejected at full time of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While offers will inevitably drop should Leeds find themselves relegated, they must push to get the most money out of player sales in order to be able to entice and afford the top Championship players.

Should Leeds stay up and these players still look to leave, Leeds must make sure that the fees received are enough to adequately replace these players.

Whatever happens against Tottenham on Sunday, Leeds United have a monumental summer ahead both on and off the field. It is important that the club get it right if they want to progress in the future.