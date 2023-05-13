Arsenal vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Levi Colwill of Brighton & Hove Albion and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome Brighton to North London on Sunday, as they look to ramp up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men breathed new life in to their title challenge last weekend, when they overcame Newcastle United with one of their best performances of the campaign.

A wounded Brighton side still have a lot to play for themselves, after they were stunned 5-1 at home to relegation threatened Everton on Monday, which dented their European hopes.

Following that defeat, Roberto De Zerbi promised that his side will show the 'true Brighton' against Arsenal and if past results between the two teams are anything to go by, he is right.

The Gunners won 4-2 at the Amex Stadium on New Years Eve, but in the past two matches between the teams at the Emirates Stadium, the south-coast side have come out on top.

They won 3-1 in the EFL Cup back in November, while the visitors also won 2-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League at the backend of last season.

Team News

Arsenal

Defender William Saliba will remain sidelined for the Gunners, as he continues to be troubled by a back injury that may keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Polish international Jakub Kiwior should keep his place in the side alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up a calf injury during last weeks 2-0 victory over Newcastle and Kieran Tierney should come in for the 26-year-old.

Leandro Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Brighton in January, will be pushing for a start against his old club - and Jorginho is likely to have done enough to keep his place ahead of Thomas Partey.

Brighton

De Zerbi has confirmed that winger Solly March and centre-back Adam Webster will miss the encounter - so the Italian will need to shuffle around his side.

The pair had to be replaced during Mondays defeat to Everton, which means that Levi Colwill and Julio Enciso could come into the team.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has impressed for the Seagulls this season and there is every chance that he replaces Danny Welbeck in the starting line-up, after his cameo last time out.

Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain out with injuries.

Likely line-ups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Brighton

Steele; Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Key Players

Arsenal - Martin Odegaard

The Norwegian captain has been in exceptional form of late and there is a definite argument, that he has kept the North London outfit in the title hunt.

He scored twice against Chelsea at the beginning of May and also scored the opening goal in an intense atmosphere at St James' Park against Newcastle.

The 24-year-old will come up against one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in Moises Caicedo, and if he is to win that particular battle, it will go a long way in ensuring a successful afternoon for Mikel Arteta's side.

Brighton - Moises Caicedo

There were two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian midfielder in January from Arsenal as Brighton stood firm. He quickly got down to business once the transfer window closed and has since signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

The versatile 21-year-old played at right-back during their 1-0 win over Manchester United, but it is in midfield that he is expected to line-up.

He covers a lot of ground and his passing quality usually provides a lot of problems for his opponents, as he rarely gives the ball away. It will not be a surprise if he stands out again in a positive way for the Seagulls.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal are the hosts for this match, with the game taking place at the Emirates Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

It will begin at 4:30 PM BST on Sunday.

How can I watch?

You can watch all the action unfold in the UK by tuning in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.