Four things we learnt as Leeds' relegation from the Premier League is confirmed

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds United's Liam Cooper reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Leeds United will be playing Championship football again next season after a lacklustre 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed their relegation.

Their unlikely hopes of staying up were all but shattered just two minutes into the game when Harry Kane opened the scoring after yet more poor defending from the Whites.

A flurry of missed chances for the home side then came back to bite them after the break as Pedro Porro doubled Spurs' lead and left Leeds with an impossible task.

Jack Harrison did get one back that lifted the crowd very briefly, but Kane got his second less than two minutes later and silenced them again.

Lucas Moura then scored on his last game for the club, five minutes into added time, handing Leeds another heavy defeat and giving them their marching orders to the Championship.

Here are the main takeaways from Elland Road:

Hostility at home

The optimism and unity was certainly present before kick-off, but this was sucked out of the stadium almost immediately.

It took Spurs just two minutes to silence the crowd at Elland Road, with Kane capitalising on yet more terrible defending to score his 29th goal of the season.

Once they doubled their lead early in the second half, Elland Road turned into a pit of hostility and the fans certainly made their feelings clear.

Booing their own substitutions, groaning at missed-placed passes and protesting against their owners, their frustrations from the whole season came out all in one.

A dejected Leeds fan at full time - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

This is something that is understandable but obviously not helpful whilst their club fight for survival, allowing Spurs a much easier game than they could have ever imagined in West Yorkshire.

The chants of 'sack the board' will still be present until something changes heading into pre-season, but the only change, for now, is that Leeds will not be playing top-flight football next year.

Offence is not the best defence

Leeds' performance in this game epitomised their season as a whole, with this side conceding far too many and not converting their own.

After breaking the record for the most goals conceded in a calendar month (23) under Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce was brought in to try and steady the ship.

However, after dropping their first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Leeds have gone on to ship 11 goals in Allardyce's four matches in charge, picking up just a single point.

Their terrible defence also wasn't helped by their wasteful attack, with players like Patrick Bamford being ineffective in front of goal.

Particularly in the first half, Leeds had great chances to score through Robin Koch and Rodrigo, with both players putting their efforts wide of the target.

A disappointed Rodrigo after being relegated - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

In the second half, chances were scarce and they were so attacking that they left huge holes in their defence for Spurs to exploit.

Quick counter-attacks caught the Whites out on numerous occasions, and players like Harry Kane take no time to punish them.

With such huge problems at both ends of the pitch, it is hard to say that Leeds deserved to stay in the Premier League.

Spurs need Kane

It seems like such an obvious statement but Kane showed yet again why Tottenham should try to convince him to stay.

Not only is he unbelievably clinical in front of goal, but he is also the heartbeat of this team and links together the attacking play so well.

He took both his goals with great composure and if it were not for Erling Haaland, he would have easily won the player of the year with his 33 goal involvements.

Kane celebrating after making it 1-0 - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Even though he is approaching 30 years old, he is showing no signs of slowing up and truly is 'one of their own'.

With uncertainty amongst the clubs' hierarchy in the summer, if one thing is for sure, they should try to convince him to stay and build around one of the best strikers in the world.

No Europe, No problem

With Aston Villa beating Brighton, it means they will play in the Europa Conference League next season instead of Spurs.

Although they lose out financially, it might benefit them going forward as they will not have to play twice a week like they did this year.

A thin squad meant that they handed a few teenagers their debut in this match, something that could have hindered them earlier on in the season.

If investment is made in the summer, their squad should be stacked and ready to go for the new season, with no worries of players being burnt out as they have less competitions to focus on.

The new manager, whoever that may be, will also have more time to work with players on the training pitch, helping install his philosophy and hopefully make Spurs challenge again.