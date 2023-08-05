Japan 3-1 Norway: Post-Match Player Ratings

Futoshi Ikeda's 100% record in this year's World Cup continued on Saturday as Japan booked their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament after beating Norway 3-1.

Nadeshiko had navigated a plain sailing group stage in the lead-up, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

But although Guro Reiten found an equaliser to undo Japan's flawless defensive record after Ingrid Engen had turned the ball into her own net early into the Round of 16 tie, the land of the rising sun retook control of the outcome after the break.

Second-half goals from Risa Shimizu and Hinata Miyazawa saw Japan return to their ruthless mentality on display throughout their campaign to overcome their latest barrier to a second star - in turn, sending Norway home earlier than everyone had expected.

Japan

Ayaka Yamashita - 7.5/10

Needn't do much as the opposition struggled to find the target in the first half - no chance of saving Reiten's top corner headed finish. Denied Norway of any hope when she dived high in added time to produce a show-stopping save off the line.

Hana Takahashi - 7/10

18 forward passes represent a defensive player who was happy to ditch risk-averse duties to spur fast transitions when her team had possession.

Saki Kumagai - 6.5/10

Perhaps could have dealt with Reiten's header better but was reduced to spectatorship for most of the game afterwards. Confident ball playing, similar to the rest of her defence, just with less intent on going forward and making a difference.

Moeka Minami - 7.5/10

Positive play from the back saw Minami involved greatly against Norway, despite defensive action rarely being needed. With 99 passes, 23 of those into the final third, and a 91% success rate, she played her hand in phases of the game she wasn't expected to.

Jun Endo - 6/10

A middle of road performance from a player who has shone down under this summer. Some pinpoint passes that wowed were quickly followed by simpler attempts that fell wayward.

Fuka Nagano - 7.5/10

With the understated contributions of breaking up play and retaining possession for Japan, Nagano will have flown under the radar. However, she was crucial to making certain that Norway could not find a way back into the tie, with their midfield

Yui Hasegawa - 9/10

Was the lynchpin in midfield, being the crux of Japan's dominance in possession. Moved the ball well, finding and penetrating gaps in an overcrowded opposition backline to pick out Fujino and Tanaka on more than one occasion. Though not having a direct impact on the scoreline, everything went through Hasegawa.

Risa Shimizu - 7.5/10

Remained comparably quieter to her teammates until pouncing on a mistake in the 50th minute to take a back pass into her stride and give Nadeshiko the lead again.

Aoba Fujino - 8/10

Although the least proclaimed attacker in the lineup, Fujino was the most difficult to handle in the early stages and should have warranted extra attention from Norway's tactics as she weaved in and out of tight spaces often and with purpose as she drove at the defence. She continued in the later stages, sliding Miyazawa in for the final goal.

Mina Tanaka - 5.5/10

On this occasion, Tanaka lost her battle with her marker and struggled to unshackle herself from Mjelde's dogged marshalling. Came off in the 72nd minute.

Hinata Miyazawa - 9/10

Her hopeful ball forward led to Engen scoring an own goal. Drove through the heart of Norway's spine early into the second half but failed to find the net. Nevertheless, her movement and ability to unsettle defences persisted as a constant danger. She crowned her performance with a calmly slotted goal in the 80th minute as Nadeshiko's dazzling hoshi eyes up the tournament's golden boot.

Substitutes

Riko Ueki (72') - 6.5/10

Almost made an instant impact when she surged forward from the right before her cross was dealt with by the Norwegian defence. Played with her head up and was a welcome bundle of energy late on to preserve Japan's incessant running with and without the ball.

Norway

Aurora Mikalsen - 6.5/10

With clear communication and an incentive to tidy up her backline in a sweeper role, she rose to the occasion early into the fixture. Could do nothing about the opener but her vigilance was rewarded when she initiated the move that brought Norway's equaliser through a direct ball upfield. Conceding three goals will tell an entirely different story - but with what she was handed, Mikalsen withstood blushes at the back.

Tuva Hansen - 4.5/10

Making zero tackles in a fixture that insisted defensive aptitude, Hansen hardly made up for frailties at the back when her passes out weren't too much better.

Mathilde Harviken - 4/10

The weakest link in a defence that shipped three goals, it is one to forget for Harviken.

Maren Mjelde - 7/10

Tasked with soaking up pressure and leading from the back, the captain orchestrated the early thwarting tactics that Norway had to shoulder from the offset. Alongside Bjelde, her attempts to keep Japan at bay could not be faulted, though being under the cosh for so long preceded inevitable breaches.

Thea Bjelde - 6/10

Worked alongside Mjelde to ensure her nation always stayed within arm's length of their opponent. Though not as statistically enmeshed into the occasion as her captain, she was confident when called upon to maintain Norway's robust defence.

Vilde Boe Risa - 6/10

Delivery into the box from the flanks have been a strength of Boe Risa's campaign as she picks up positions outside her conventional midfield role. The mezzala approach created the goal for Reiten. But her downfall came when her tactless back pass led to the second goal for Japan, leading to a performance that ebbed and flowed.

Ingrid Engen - 2.5/10

Her slow reaction to imminent danger forced the opener as she couldn't sort her footing to make a clearance from Miyazawa's forward pass, inadvertently turning the ball into her own net. Never recovered from the blunder and played like a grenade waiting to explode as her side's chances of progressing dawdled on a knife edge.

Guro Reiten - 7/10

Rose highest from a cross and scored the side-netting bound equaliser, proving again her ability to make a difference without needing many opportunities. Not through any fault of her own, she went missing for the remainder of the match. However, was the most comfortable of her teammates with the ball at her feet.

Emilie Haavi - 3/10

Failed to get going in the first period, epitomising a frustrated forward line. She finished the match in the 63rd minute, touching the ball just 13 times.

Sophie​​ Roman Haug - 5/10

Struggling to make an impact from limited foray forwards, the striker instead played her part in snuffing out aerial threats at the other end in the first half. After the break, her part diminished as she faded into nonexistence.

Caroline Graham Hansen - 4/10

Only touched the ball three times in the opening half an hour, owing much to her team's lack of creation in the final third. Being watermarked as the key to Norway's chances of progressing, it was another ghostlike performance from a Barcelona favourite who usually makes a difference to results by herself.

Substitutes

Frida Maanum (63') - 5.5/10

Karina Savik (63') - 5.5/10

Ada Hegerberg (74') - 5/10

Though her physical and aerial presence offered Hege Riise's side a different dimension in attack, the veteran striker failed to reignite the lost spark from Norway's golden generation, with attempts at goal infrequent and frivolous.

Sara Lindbak Horte (88') - N/A