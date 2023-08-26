Ange Postecoglou praises his midfield trio as Spurs record dominant away win

Ange Postecoglou reiterated how he was "really pleased" with how Tottenham "controlled all the aspects of the game" as his side produced a dominant display at the Vitality Stadium, to give them an impressive seven points from their opening three games.

Spurs took the lead early on when James Maddison finished off an excellent attacking move from Tottenham. Pedro Porro collected the ball on the right hand touchline before playing it in-field to Yves Bissouma, who delicately dropped his shoulder to shift the ball on to Pape Matar Sarr who threaded the ball in behind to an arriving James Maddison to claim his first goal in the colours of the Lilywhites.

A second goal was always coming and eventually in the 63rd minute. It arrived from another well crafted piece of play from Tottenham. Destiny Udogie, who had been superb throughout the match, collected the ball from Perisic before drifting in field and exchanging a one two with Heung-Min Son before sliding the ball back into the centre of the box, where this time Dejan Kulusevski arrived to double Tottenham’s lead.

With Tottenham having a comfortable berth at the Vitality, the Spurs players on the pitch continued to grow in confidence and swagger to close out on their second successive win of the season.

On the Spurs performance

When discussing Tottenham’s display, Postecoglou reiterated how his side dealt with Bournemouth’s high pressing football exceptionally well, with the Lilywhites stifling their opposition to dominate for large swathes of the game.

“[I'm] Really pleased with the way we handled it," he said.

We knew coming in, watching Bournemouth in the first couple of games, that they were going to be aggressive with the press and that was going to be our test. I thought in the first half the boys handled it really well, they were clear headed and brave when they needed to be and kept the game simple.

“That helped us take control. We scored and probably could have had a couple more. In the second half, I think we lost our way for 10-15 minutes, but then thought that period we defended well and then took control of the game again.

"Playing in the Premier League is always tough but I just liked the way we controlled the aspects of the game.”

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

In response to how Tottenham coped with Bournemouth’s increased pressure at the start of the second half, the Spurs boss added:

“Yeah really well.

"I think the subs helped, I thought to put Pierre [Hojbjerg] and Ivan [Perisic] on because they are some of our most experienced players. When they came on they gave us a calm, cool head.

"I really liked the way we dealt with the adversity of it [the game]. When we didn’t control the game, they didn’t really threaten our goal and I thought the back four defended well and the midfielders in front of them.

“My role is to read the game, and see what the players need. At that point, Bournemouth were throwing men forward and I thought we were rushing things a little bit, we needed a couple of people to calm things down and I thought Ivan and Pierre would calm things down and they did well.”

On Bissouma, Sarr and Maddison

Speaking on BT Sport, Peter Crouch asked the Spurs boss about how Bissouma is like ‘chalk and cheese’ compared to last season, with the Mali midfielder starting just nine games, in comparison to all three so far this season.

When discussing the player, Postecoglou said:

“He’s been great for us. I haven’t said anything in particular [to him]. I kinda came in and said look this is what we are going to do, this is how we will train and this is how we will play, and you kind of allow the players to get on board themselves rather than me sort of pushing them.

“Yves obviously had a disappointing year last year, individually, and was looking for a new start for himself, and he was great again today. There were a couple moments where I thought we got a bit sloppy with our possession and there’s still areas of his game that he can improve on, but he’s such a clever player and if we want to play out on a pivot position he becomes really important.”

In addition, Postecoglou was asked about Spurs’ midfield three, with Bissouma, Maddison, and Sarr having a dynamism and creativity amongst them that was not seen last season across the Spurs team.

On the trio, the Spurs head coach said:

“It’s been good so far. All of them are understanding and getting a better idea of each other and their roles.

"Madders was great today. He had a disruptive week with only training yesterday but his ability to see the game differently to everyone else helps us, once we get through that difficult bit of playing through and the game opens up that’s when you need the creative players, he was superb today.”

He added: “Pape’s got a real energy, he doesn’t stop running and he’s a weapon you know, if you’re trying to stop the opposition and you’ve got someone continually running at you it’s difficult.”

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

On the players that missed out on today’s starting line-up, Postecoglou also had praise, describing how they are working hard everyday to make themselves the best possible players.

“And to be fair to the other lads, guys like Skippy [Oliver Skipp], Pierre [Hojbjerg] and Gio Lo Celso, every day they are training and pushing each other to get to new levels.”

On the importance of having multiple goalscoring threats

The Spurs head coach was also asked of how his side have become more of a ‘collective', with goals coming from a variety of unlikely sources, including Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero and Sarr.

With the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Postecoglou underlined how goalscoring has to become more of a group effort with everybody chipping in at the attacking end of the field.

“I think it has to. We’re not going to replace Harry, he’s an unbelievable player and I think Harry would be the first to say that was probably what was missing, there was too much of a reliance on him.

“And I think if we want to become successful, we have to do it as a collective, and with the goals it’s not about having one threat but multiple. Can we score with our wide players? Can we score with our midfielders? Can we score with out full-backs and from set pieces?

“You can bridge that gap of goals, but I think what’s more important is that you look like you can score every time you go forward and I think today we looked the most threatening out of all our first three games and that’s really pleasing.”