Romeo Lavia: Is he good enough to be Liverpool's Fabinho replacement?

Liverpool are targeting Romeo Lavia to be their third midfield recruit of the summer.

The Reds, who have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, saw an initial £37m bid rejected by Southampton for the 19-year-old.

The Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are understood to value the Belgian midfielder more around the £50m mark.

Liverpool are expected to meet urn with an improved offer, In the light of Jordan Henderson’s departure and Fabinho’s imminent move to Saudi Arabia.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue between Lavia and the Anfield club despite Chelsea retaining their interest in the midfielder.

The Blues saw a deadline day approach rejected last year, despite the player only signing for Southampton a few months prior.

Romeo Lavia celebrating his goal against Chelsea last season (Photo: Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Liverpool travelled to Singapore on Thursday for their second part of pre-season where they will face Leicester City and Bayern Munich during their stay in Asia.

It is likely Jurgen Klopp would like a deal done as soon as possible, to try and give Lavia the chance to integrate with his new teammates in the upcoming friendlies, before their Premier League opener against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on August 13.

A stand out debut season for the teenager

The teenager learnt his trade at Anderlecht before being refined at Premier League Champions Manchester City, excelling in his debut season in England’s top-flight after a move to St Mary’s.

The Saints’ number 45 demonstrated numerous traits during the 2022/23 campaign that justifies his price tag.

The 19-year-old has an immense ability to receive the ball with his back to goal, break lines and dictate a football match, regardless of the opponent, situation or stadium.

Romeo Lavia and Roberto Firmino in action at Anfield last season (Photo: Matt Watson via Getty Images)

​​​​

A player who always plays with purpose, he was soon regarded by his teammates as someone who is destined for the top.

There has been a shift in how Jurgen Klopp wants his midfield to play in the last couple of seasons.

The initial Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side was known to have high energy and ‘heavy metal’ midfielders such as Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Henderson and Fabinho, whose constant recycling of the ball to the infamous attack proved vital to their domestic and European success.

The signing of Thiago however, clearly portrayed Klopp’s intentions to create a team that had a more technical midfield. A midfield that would take more control of games with the ball.

With additional technicians arriving since, and academy graduates proving their value to Klopp, Lavia undoubtedly possesses all the attributes that would see him fit into a potentially very technical Liverpool midfield.

On top of this, the Belgian international shows maturity beyond his years out of possession too, his reading of the game is second to none, a trait Klopp will want in abundance to replace Fabinho, who was nicknamed the ‘hoover’ by his Liverpool teammates.

The Brazilian is set for a £40m switch to Al-Ittihad after being left of the 27-man squad for the trip to Singapore.

Lavia is the only teenager in the Premier League to have made more than 50 tackles, averaging 2.4 per 90 minutes last season.

Romeo Lavia battling with Mohammed Salah at Anfield last season (Photo: Jan Kruger via Getty Images)

An average of 7.8 ball recoveries per 90 minutes also cements him in the top 15 players in the top flight too.

It’s quite common in football to acknowledge the true value of an individual player once they are out of the team, and this was the case with Lavia who missed two months of football last season with a hamstring injury.

The Saints struggled to control games to the same standard in the absence of the Belgian, who proved a pivotal figure during the campaign.

If Liverpool can get a deal done, it will be exciting times ahead at Anfield with him and Stefan Bajcetic having great potential in that holding midfield role.

However, question marks may be raised whether a more senior figure is also needed to help replace the experience that Henderson, Fabinho and Milner had considering Lavia has less than 2,200 minutes of Premier League football under his belt.