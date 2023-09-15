Newcastle vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

After a two-week long international break, Premier League football finally returns this weekend and one of the marquee matches of it takes place at St James's Park as Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday.

The two sides have met on 16 different occasions, with their first encounter dating all the way back to 1934, when both teams were playing in the second division of English football. Newcastle have a major historical advantage, as they have beaten the Bees 11 times, whilst Brentford only boast four victories against The Magpies.

This will not play a huge role in this match as Brentford are currently undefeated in all of their league games this season. In fact, the last time they experienced defeat in any competitive game was on the 6th of May, where Mohamed Salah's early opener was enough to guide Liverpool to a victory at Anfield.

On the other hand, Newcastle are on a three-match losing streak after a tough run of matches, having travelled to Manchester City and Brighton whilst also hosting Liverpool in this period.

Do not fool yourself, though, by forgetting how good Newcastle are, as they are currently playing some of the best football we have seen from them in the last two decades. Since their financial takeover in October 2021, they have gone from relegation battles to Champions League football in just shy of two years.

This will undoubtedly be an entertaining match for the neutral as both sides play an exciting and attack-minded brand of football, so make sure not to miss out on the action!

Team News

Eddie Howe has six players in his squad that will be unavailable to play against Brentford due to injuries.

Two major absences for the Magpies will be Sandro Tonali (thigh) and Sven Botman (thigh), and they'll be a huge miss as both form part of Newcastle's core group of players who are essential to their success. For now, Howe will have to be without them until they are fully match fit, but the two stars will hopefully be back in action over the course of the next week.

Joe Willock is another key player to be injured. The English midfielder picked up an Achillis injury towards the end of last month and should be set to miss around another month of action.

Newcastle star boy Elliot Anderson has also been ruled out of this match, but fortunately for the 20-year-old it is only a slight knock that keeps him sidelined and will be expected to return very soon.

The remaining two players to be ruled out of this match are the fullback duo of Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo. Krafth is out with a knee problem and Manquillo is just settling into training after a groin injury, so neither player is expected to be utilised by Howe just yet. Luckily for the Newcastle boss both players are not generally starters so they will both be eased into his side when back in training.

Embed from Getty Images

Thomas Frank will be happy that all of his players have come back from international duty injury free. However, there are still four members of the squad to be ruled out through injury or suspension.

Brentford talisman Ivan Toney is ineligible to feature in any competitions for club or country until January of next year after receiving an eight-month suspension earlier this year.

Joshua Dasilva is the first injured player in discussion. He picked up a hamstring injury in late August, which has ruled him out for an extended period of time. When Frank was asked about Dasilva's recovery time, he stated that "we are talking about months".

Shandon Baptiste and Mikel Damsgaard are the final two players who will miss this match. Baptiste suffered a dislocated shoulder in training and is expected to be out for months; Damsgaard missed the draw to Bournemouth with a groin strain, but there is a "slim" chance he could be involved on Saturday.

Likely Lineups

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Mbeumo.

Key Players

Newcastle - Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle's midfield maestro is on obvious choice as Newcastle's key player. Since his arrival from Lyon in January 2022, the Brazilian has been a mainstay in Howe's side, and is arguably the most influential player at the club right now.

Guimaraes is your complete package at the centre of the park, with his mixture of technical prowess, Brazilian flair and versatility making him one of the league's finest players in his position.

He has made 61 competitive matches so far for the club, scoring nine goals, and has operated in the 6 and 8 role for his side.

Guimaraes may not be the quickest or the strongest, but his elite football intelligence makes him always one step ahead of everyone on the pitch.

Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo

The Cameroon international has started the season on fire, scoring four goals in his opening four games.

In Brentford's structure, it is expected that Mbeumo to operate in a strike partnership with Wissa, which Frank generally prefers in tougher games.

When Brentford face a less tricky opponent, Mbeumo will play on the right flank and try to cut inside onto his favoured left foot to finish off chances.

Despite being criticised for a poor finishing record in the past, he has delivered in the big moments for Brentford and will be eager to do just that this weekend.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

St. James's Park, Newcastle.

What time is kick off?

Kick off will take place at 5:30pm BST

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the United Kingdom.