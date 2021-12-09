COVID Outbreak in Spurs Camp

Tottenham Hotspur have shut down their training facility due to multiple staff members and players having tested positive in recent days.

Spurs have also canceled their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Rennes. It is expected that this Sunday's game against Brighton is canceled as well.

Statement

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club," read a statement from Spurs.

"Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

"Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the Club has been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.

"All other areas of the Training Centre remain operational."

We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club.



Full statement ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 8, 2021

According to UEFA rules, the postponed match would have to be played before December 31.

Antonio Conte speaks

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte showed his anger regarding the situation during his latest press conference.

"Eight players and five members of staff, but the problem is that everyday we are having people with Covid," he said.

"People that yesterday weren't positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive.

"I think this is a serious problem, and it's a pity because during the press conference I'd like to talk about football and the next game and not about Covid."