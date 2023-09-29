Leicester City Season Preview: Can the Foxes continue to establish themselves?

Leicester City will kick off their third consecutive Women's Super League season when they face Bristol City this weekend, as the Foxes continue to build on their first two seasons in the top division.

Last Season

Willie Kirk's side managed to avoid relegation towards the back end of last season after spending most of the season rock bottom of the WSL. But the Scotsman changed Leicester's fortunes around when he was appointed in November, replacing Lydia Bedford, after a winless start to the season, losing every one of their six games.

Since the turn of the year, Leicester picked up five important wins that forced them up and off the bottom of the table and into 10th and five points clear of relegation.

Now after the emotions of battling through a relegation-threatened season, Leicester City will be hoping to ensure they don't have to face a similar prospect this season.

Outgoings

There was a mass exodus at Belvoir Drive this summer as 16 players left the club. The most notable outgoing was Ashleigh Plumptre who ended her four-year stay at the club.

The Nigerian international swapped Walkers Crisps and the River Soar for the dazzling lights of Jeddah as she completed a move to Al-Ittihad joining many other male and female players in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Joining her in the departure lounge is January signing Georgia Eaton Collins and Championship Golden Glove winner Kirsty Levell.

Natasha Flint also departs Leicester City having spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish side Celtic.

Other departures include Molly Pike, Abbie McManus, Connie Scofield, Jemma Purfield and Ellen Jones.

Incomings

It has been a busy summer of incomings as Kirk looks to bolster his ranks to avoid getting dragged into a relegation scrap again this season.

The Foxes have added a wealth of European experience to their squad. French international Julie Thibaud was brought in from Bordeaux to replace the outbound Plumptre. While they also brought in a well-travelled attacking midfielder from Olympique Lyonnais.

But the area of the field that needed strengthening most was in attack. Leicester scored only 15 goals all season - eight fewer than relegated Reading. So to change that they brought in the prolific Lena Petermann from Montpellier. The German striker scored 25 goals in 48 appearances for the French outfit and will add some much-needed threat to the Foxes frontline.

But she was not the only player brought in to add dynamism to the attack. Deanne Rose was brought in from relegated Reading after spending most of last season out with injury. Finnish striker Juttla Rantala rounded out Leicester's attacking reinforcements.

Kirk also brought in Lize Kop from Ajax as he looks to have two strong goalkeepers fighting for the number 1 shirt.

Key Player

Leicester's up turn in form and WSL survival was largely thanks to Janina Leitzig, who arrived on a loan deal from Bayern Munich in January.

Leitzig kept five clean sheets in her 13 appearances since arriving in the East Midlands, which created a strong foundation for Kirk's side to build on and win games.

Her important performances meant she was voted player and players' player of the season last season despite only arriving in Leicestershire in January.

All this meant that Leicester had to push to make the move permanent this summer, which they did. The German goalkeeper completed a permanent move to the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.

Predicted Line-up

Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Thibaud, Bott; Tierney, Whelan, Cayman; Cain, Rose, Petermann.

Talking Points

Can Hannah Cain continue to impress?

The Welsh international spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines a couple of seasons ago as she recovered from an ACL injury, but the 24-year-old was one of Leicester's standout players last season with two goals and two assists.

The winger signed a new contract this summer and with added attacking threat Cain may have something to aim at in the box.

The Foxes continue to set example with home stadium.

Leicester City are one of only two clubs in the WSL to play all of their games at the same stadium as the men with promoted Bristol City playing their games at Ashton Gate.

With the women's game continuing to grow more and more cluns may loot to join the Foxes and the Robins in sharing their stadium with both the men's and women's teams.

Prediction

I think Leicester will have a much better season this season. They look much more solid under Kirk and the former Everton manager has them playing some nice football.

Losing the leadership qualities of Plumptre is a blow, but they have recruited well and will hope to improve on their 10th place finish last season.

Predicted finish - 9th