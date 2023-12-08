Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Unai Emery's Aston Villa welcome top of the league Arsenal to Villa Park on Saturday night fresh from their impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Having been in charge of Villa for just over a year now, it is fair to say Unai Emery has done a remarkable job turning the clubs fortunes around. After qualifying for the Europa Conference League last season, Aston Villa currently sit third and just four points off the top.

Victory over City on Wednesday meant the Midlands side have now recorded 14 consecutive home league victories. Another three points on Saturday could see them close the gap even further.

However, standing in their way is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. The Gunners left it late to beat Luton Town in midweek thanks to a 97th-minute Declan Rice winner having come from 3-2 down. The result meant Arsenal have now won six straight games in all competitions.

Although they haven't been at their best at times, Arteta's men continue to pick up three points having won 11 out of their 15 matches so far this season.

The last time Aston Villa tasted defeated at Villa Park in the league was back in February against none other than Arsenal. Two late goals in stoppage time saw the Gunners win 4-2 in a thrilling encounter.

There is certainly potential for another entertaining clash.

Team News

Ahead of a reunion with one of his former employers, Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns and will assess his squad ahead of Saturday night's encounter.

When asked about squad fitness in his pre-match press conference, Emery responded:

“We had to rest a lot after the match we played on Wednesday, we (also) played on Sunday and last Thursday. It’s going to be very, very important until tomorrow, the players can tell me physically and mentally how they are.”

Meanwhile, defender Tyrone Mings and midfielder Emiliano Buendia both continue to recover from their respective knee injuries suffered back in August. Bertrand Traore is also sidelined for the Villans.

Having missed Tuesday's dramatic victory over Luton because of a calf injury, Takehiro Tomiyasu will also be ruled out of the trip to Aston Villa. It is likely that the Japanese international will be unavailable for a couple of weeks.

Tomiyasu joins Jurrien Timber on the injury list, who continues his recovery from a knee injury. Elsewhere, Emile Smith-Rowe, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira remain out.

Likely Line-Ups

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins.

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Key Players

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been in superb form for Aston Villa this season, both domestically and on the European stage. The forward has netted 13 goals in all competitions with eight coming in the Premier League, as well as providing six assists.

Watkins is a important asset to Unai Emery's side with his goalscoring prowess which has helped Villa break into the Champions League places. He has proven a nightmare for opposing defenders with not just his goalscoring but his dribbling ability to find himself space in the penalty area.

However, this weekend, the striker comes up against one of the strongest centre-back partnerships in the Premier League in Gabriel and William Saliba. The Gunners defence have conceded just 14 goals in the league so Watkins will very much have his work cut out if he is get on the scoresheet.

Despite Arsenal sitting top of the Premier League, injury problems has seen Gabriel Jesus endure a difficult start to the campaign. The Brazilian recently returned after the November international break following a hamstring issue and is beginning to regain the form shown at the start of last season.

Jesus has four goal involvements in the four games since returning and played a big part in Arsenal's 4-3 win at Luton on Tuesday night. He scored the opening goal and assisted Kai Havertz for the equalising goal that made it 3-3. Confidence is very much starting to build again for Jesus.

The Christmas period is always a busy time for any team and with Jesus hitting form at the right time, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his goalscoring capabilities can keep Arsenal at the top heading into January.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Aston Villa's 42,640 capacity stadium, Villa Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will be at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting at 17:00 GMT.

Match highlights from the game will be uploaded onto the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel shortly after full-time.