Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

On Sunday, Nottingham Forest will host Aston Villa in a game that both teams will see as a must-win. Based on other results, Villa have a chance to climb into a Champions League spot with a win this weekend.

Forest on the other hand, will be looking to maintain their unbeaten form at home in the League this season, Winning four and drawing three.

Last time the two teams met back in April, Aston Villa came out in top , beating Forest 2-0. Goals that day came from Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins.

Coming into the game, Unai Emery's side have won seven of their last 10 league games this season, despite failing to win three of their five away games.

Both teams managed to get a rest this week after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the rounds previous. Forest lost 1-0 to Burnley in the first round of the competition, whilst Villa lost 2-1 to fellow Premier League side Everton.

Last weekend saw Forest lose 3-0 at Anfield to Liverpool. Question marks surrounded Steve Coopers Position at the club after the poor display, and whether he would be the right man to take the club forward.

Villa on the other hand, showed a dominant display as they beat Luton 3-1 at Villa park last Sunday. Goals from Diaby and McGinn were rounded off by a Tom Lockyer own goal.

Team News

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper's side carry some new injuries this week with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi set to spend a lengthy period out after pulling his hamstring in the build up to the game against Luton a few weekends ago.

Players such as Danilo, Felipe, Divock Origi and Chris Wood all remain out of the squad having been deemed not fit enough to return ahead of Sunday's clash.

No new players will return for The Reds for this fixture.

Aston Villa

Although Villa picked up no new injuries in their 3-1 win against Luton last weekend, Unai Emery still has some concerns within the squad.

Jacob Ramsey still has no return date, Alex Moreno is close to being back in the matchday squad, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia however will both not be returning until the new year.

Young Striker, Jhon Duran is currently being assessed after an infected toe but there is a high chance the forward could return to action against Forest.

Likely line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Turner; Aurier, Murillo, Boly, Aina; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Elanga, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Zaniolo; Watkins, Diaby.

Key Players

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Morgan Gibbs-White is admired within the Forest fanbase not just because of his technical ability, but also the passion he shows on and off the pitch.

The 23-year-old is the driver of the team and creates plenty of chances for his team mates each week with his playmaking excellence.

Playing with freedom under Cooper is something that the 40 million pound man thrives on and it shows by the presence he has on the pitch, making him Crucial towards The Reds success.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins is a major threat to any side that comes up against him this season due to his prolific goal scoring form.

The 27 year-old Striker currently has five goals and five assists in 10 Premier League games this season, making him Villa's top goal contributor this season.

After he recently signed a long-term contract extension at the club, Watkins will continue to be vital for Villa's success in the League and in Europe for years to come.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The City Ground, Nottingham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is 14:00 on Sunday, 5 November.

How can I watch?

The game is being televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, with the programme starting at 13:00.