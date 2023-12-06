Sheffield United vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Without a win against London opposition in their previous six Premier League encounters, Sheffield United welcome an injury-plagued Brentford to Bramall Lane on Saturday in a maiden top-flight meeting.

The Bees defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday exemplified their woes, with nine first-team regulars sidelined due to injury or suspension. Thomas Frank was forced into naming a makeshift line-up that did well but was unable to prevent a third defeat in their past four matches.

Bryan Mbeumo's addition to an ever-expanding list comes as good news for the home support, with Brentford's top scorer this season, who scored his seventh of the campaign midweek, unable to face a United side bottom of the table with the worst defensive record in the division.

The Blades enter the match after taking prompt action to sack Paul Heckingbottom after last weekend's humiliation against Burnley, which had left last season's FA Cup semi-finalists with one point less after 14 matches (4) than the record-breaking Derby County side of 2007/08 (5).

Chris Wilder's re-appointment brings a fresh sense of optimism to the club and after losing to Liverpool in his first game back, the 56-year-old has the opportunity to get his first points on the board against a team that he is yet to lose to in his managerial career.

This weekend's hosts have proven to be stern opposition for their guests. Brentford have failed to win in their last five meetings with the Blades, not scored on their previous three trips to Bramall Lane, and are without a win on their turf in seven matches, which dates back to November 1982.

With Brentford Mbeumo-less and United struggling for goals, the excitement in this fixture could well come from elsewhere. In the past seven meetings, there has been six red cards, three apiece, including three during their 2-2 draw in April 2013.

Team News

Sheffield United

Wilder has a number of absentees to deal with ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Joint-top scorer Oli McBurnie is set to complete his two-match suspension after being sent off during their 5-0 defeat to Burnley, while Rhian Brewster continues to be sidelined by the knee problem that has kept him out of the last four fixtures.

Chris Basham is a long-term absentee and is expected to be miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower leg break against Fulham in October. Fellow centre-back John Egan won't face his former club either as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Daniel Jebbison (health issue) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) are yet to feature this campaign and aren't expected to do so for the foreseeable future.

George Baldock suffered a hamstring injury last weekend and, while there is no confirmation on the extent of it, he is not expected to feature; Tom Davies continues to miss out as he recovers from a thigh problem.

Brentford

Mbeumo has added to Thomas Frank's selection concerns as the head coach confirmed to the media on Thursday that the injury is 'bad'.

The 23-year-old will "definitely not play on Saturday" after limping off against Brighton with a twisted ankle, following an accidental collision with Pascal Gross in the first half. He becomes the club's latest attacking absentee alongside Ivan Toney (suspended) and Kevin Schade (adductor).

Brentford will continue to be without defenders Nathan Collins (ankle), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), and Rico Henry (ACL) until at least January, with Henry expected to be unavailable for the rest of the season.

Midfield options are scarce, too. Josh Dasilva is making steady progress as he recovers from the hamstring injury he sustained in August, while Mathias Jensen is not expected to feature as the club takes precautionary measures with his adductor strain, with no timeframe on his return.

Captain Christian Norgaard missed the midweek defeat due to suspension and will be available for selection again on Saturday. Mikkel Damsgaard is contention to make his first start of the season after an impressive cameo against Brighton upon his return from injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Sheffield United

Foderingham; Ahmedhozic, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Brooks; McAtee, Osula, Archer.

Brentford

Flekken; Roerslev, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Onyeka; Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Wissa.

Key Players

Sheffield United: Cameron Archer

Goals have been few and far between for the Blades this season, having registered less than every team in the division. However, in Cameron Archer the club possesses a forward with the credentials to become a prolific marksman.

The 21-year-old hasn't hit the ground running since arriving at the club from Aston Villa last summer, with two goals to his name after 12 Premier League appearances, but he's shown in the past that he's more the capable of finding the back of the net.

Capped by England 11 times at Under-21 level, he already boasts a goal scoring reputation with six goals for Lee Carsley's side, in addition to a successful six-month loan spell with Middlesbrough last season where he bagged 11 times and provided six assists in 23 appearances.

A composed finisher in front of goal, Archer will look to take advantage of Brentford's defensive woes with darting runs off the shoulders of their defence; with even the slightest sight of goal, he possesses a strike that will no doubt trouble Mark Flekken in net.

With the visitors conceding at least twice on their last three ventures outside of the capital, Archer will be optimistic that he can add to his tally on Saturday.

Brentford: Neal Maupay

In Mbeumo's absence Brentford have a huge void to fill.

Not only has the 24-year-old stepped up in a team deprived of Ivan Toney, he is by far the team's biggest contributor this season with seven goals and four assists in 15 league appearances.

With Yoane Wissa on a six-game goal draught, one that saw him dropped from the line-up for the first time season against Brighton, the scoring burden falls onto the Everton loanee this weekend.

Maupay is rediscovering his form upon returning to the west London club this summer and has provided two goals and two assists in his last seven appearances, of which three have come as a substitute.

A player known for his gamesmanship, the 27-year-old will play an important role in antagonising defenders and drawing in fouls for Brentford to make use of their threat at set-pieces. While he is far from an aerial presence, his hold-up play will be important to maximise attacks.

The sole survivor from the last Brentford line-up that travelled to Bramall Lane is not quite at his clinical best, but he has been showing up in the right positions to get the final touch, as seen against West Ham United and Luton Town, and he'll be hopeful that his perseverance will again be rewarded.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

Bramall Lane, Sheffield United.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (GMT) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted live in the United Kingdom.