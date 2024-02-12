A late flurry of goals saw Chelsea secure victory over Crystal Palace in a Monday Night Football encounter which, for long periods, looked destined to end honours even.

Chelsea lacked incision throughout the first 45 minutes and Jefferson Lerma broke the deadlock with the purest of strikes from 25 yards which was destined for the top corner from the moment it left his right boot.

Barely a minute of the second period had been played when the visitors drew level, Conor Gallagher steering in a Malo Gusto cut-back. The midfielder spent a season on loan at Selhurst Park but that did not deter him from celebrating with the travelling fans.

And with 90 minutes on the clock there Gallagher was again, this time turning in a Cole Palmer cross. If the celebrations were wild for his first, they were sheer bedlam for the second.

There was just enough time for Enzo Fernandez to add a third as Chelsea helped themselves to all three points.

Story of the match

Chelsea were encouraged in midweek by a barnstorming 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup which Mauricio Pochettino labelled the “best performance of the season”.

Looking to execute a similar gameplan, the Blues boss largely stuck to his guns. The only change saw Thiago Silva replace Benoit Badiashile who suffered a groin injury at Villa Park.

Meanwhile Crystal Palace were blunted by the absence of their most influential trio: Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, through injury. Roy Hodgson’s decision to bring on an injured Olise during Brighton’s 4-1 mauling will be a source of particularly acute anguish to Palace fans as his knock came during a 10-minute cameo when the game was already out of reach.

Nevertheless in came Matheus Franca and January signing Adam Wharton for their first starts.

The opening exchanges were hardly surprising. Chelsea dominated possession, shifting the ball from side to side with Palace happy to defend the edge of their box. Launching the ball in the general direction of the isolated Jean-Philippe Mateta appeared their only means of attack.

But the hosts grew into the game, not least because Chelsea failed to translate their possession into chances, waiting until first-half stoppage time to register their first shot.

By the time Gallagher dragged an effort wide in the first minute of time added on Chelsea were already behind courtesy of a simply remarkable goal.

It was Mateta who first piqued Selhurst Park’s interest, flying past his marker with a drop of his shoulder. His cross was only partially dealt with and a mix-up between Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo allowed Tarique Mitchell to nudge the ball to Jefferson Lerma. Shifting the ball onto his right side the midfielder let fly, firing in from 25 yards. Dorde Petrovic had no chance.

If Pochettino delivered the locker-room dressing-down Chelsea’s first-half showing merited, it worked immediately as his side restored parity within 90 seconds of the restart.

A threaded Caicedo through-ball into the right channel sent Gusto away. His cut-back bobbled along the turf so Gallagher had to steady himself to make the required contact and that he did, smashing the ball past Dean Henderson. But whereas the midfielder celebrated animatedly with the travelling fans, Pochettino’s reaction was rather more subdued for he knew his side had plenty more work to do.

Palace are on a league-high tear of 13 games without a clean sheet and Hodgson will be frustrated to have watched his charges get undone by deeply familiar failings so soon after the break.

The equaliser gave Chelsea the belief to establish themselves as protagonists, committing full-backs Ben Chilwell and Gusto higher up the pitch. In doing so they pinned Franca and Jordan Ayew back as Palace’s opportunities to get forward became increasingly less frequent.

To their credit, Palace refused to capitulate as they had done last weekend. Franca forced Petrovic into a smart stop having accepted an invitation to drive through the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Palace would surely have felt they had done enough to earn themselves a point but it was Gallagher who conspired to deliver the fatal blow.

With 90 minutes on the clock, Palmer was released down the right and the midfielder’s cut-back allowed Gallagher to sweep home without breaking stride. Bedlam followed in the away end; Axel Disasi received a caution after enjoying the celebrations a little too heartily.

Football can be a cruel game and Enzo Fernandez’s goal moments later to make it 3-1 tilted the scoreline beyond what was just. The Argentinian seated Daniel Munoz before lifting the ball over Henderson. The frenetic finish was an indictment of where Palace are currently at under Hodgson.



Player of the match

By most metrics Gallagher is - with all due respect - the Premier League’s biggest nuisance: no player dispossesses their opponents more than him. But it was his composure in front of goal that shone through tonight.

Chelsea needed to make a positive start to the second-half and Gallagher delivered immediately. From there, the Blues were able to play with freedom. Gallagher never gave up the ghost until the final whistle in what was a true leader’s performance.